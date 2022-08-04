Smash GC - LIV Golf Team
The Smash GC LIV team is captained by four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka
Smash GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is captained by former World No.1 and four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka.
The American was a surprising signing for LIV Golf following comments supporting the PGA Tour in February. “It’s been pretty clear for a long time now that I’m with the PGA Tour, it’s where I’m staying,” Koepka said at the Phoenix Open. “I’m very happy. I think they do things the right way, people I want to do business with.
“Everyone talks about money. They’ve got enough of it. I don’t see it backing down. They can just double up and they’ll figure it out. They’ll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it.”
VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
Just four months later, Koepka had signed up with LIV Golf for a fee likely north of $100m considering that similar numbers were rumoured to have been offered to Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.
Koepka's Smash GC team features his younger brother Chase as well as Jason Kokrak and Richard Bland. Kokrak was announced as a LIV player prior to the third event at Trump Bedminster, joining Smash to replace Adrian Otaegui. Richard Bland has played in LIV since its inception and has been a part of Smash for events two and three.
Originally, Smash GC was captained by American Sihwan Kim, with Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma and Itthipat Buranatanyarat completing the line-up. None of the four remain on the team.
Smash GC Players
- Brooks Koepka (captain)
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Richard Bland
- Adrian Otaegui (previously)
- Sihwan Kim (previously)
- Scott Vincent (previously)
- Jinichiro Kozuma (previously)
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat (previously)
Smash GC Results
- Centurion Club, London: 9th (+10)
- Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 6th (-3)
- Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 8th (-2)
