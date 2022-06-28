Sergio Garcia To Change LIV Golf Team Name And Logo

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sergio Garcia has revealed that his LIV Golf team name and logo will change ahead of the second playing of the Series at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland.

The Spaniard said: "I'm super excited to see you in Portland at Pumpkin Ridge. Exciting news, my team is set and we'll soon be changing the logo and the name of the team so very excited to have all these things going on."

Garcia is the appointed captain of the team 'Fireballs' which consisted of himself, Jediah Morgan, Amateur David Puig and former US Amateur Champion, James Piot at Centurion Club earlier this month. The new team name and logo is expected to be revealed at the draft ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The Fireballs struggled in the inaugural playing of the Series where they combined for a score of 13-over-par. Only the Iron Heads, captained by Kevin Na, scored worse. In the individual format, Garcia posted the best score of the team but finished 24th in the 48-player field with a three round score of six-over-par.

There will be numerous LIV Golf debutants in Portland this week after the Greg Norman-fronted Series announced the signing of Matthew Wolff, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and World No.2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra. The 22-year-old is the first active college player to forego their amateur status and sign with LIV Golf and is likely to be on the radar of fellow Spaniard, Sergio Garcia, for the team draft.

The trio will also be joined by Bryson DeChambeau, four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, former Masters champion Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Abraham Ancer who have also committed to the Series.

The second playing of the Series is significantly stronger than the field for the Centurion Club opener, with a total of nine of the last 21 Major winners, four former World No.1 players and almost half of the competitors currently ranked in the top-100 of the Official World Golf Ranking.