New LIV Golf Schedule Features First Ever South Africa Event: Report

LIV Golf 2026 will feature nine tournaments outside America with another international-heavy schedule planned, according to Sports Business Journal (SBJ).

SBJ reports that it has seen the schedule and although it has yet to be finalized by LIV, the locations, according to a source, are "100 per cent".

The source adds that the only potential changes are dates, which means LIV Golf players can expect another season of globetrotting.

Here's how the 2026 schedule could look if reports are confirmed to be accurate by LIV Golf in the coming weeks.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb 5-7

Adelaide, Australia, Feb 12-14

Hong Kong, Mar 6-8

Singapore, Mar 13-15

South Africa, Mar 20-22

Mexico City, Apr 17-19

DC/Virginia, May 15-17

South Korea, May 29-31

Spain, Jun 5-7

New Orleans, Jun 26-28

UK, Jul 24-26

Chicago, Aug 7-9

Indianapolis, Aug 21-23

Michigan, Aug 28-30

If this schedule is accurate, it means LIV Golf will begin 2026 with six straight international tournaments, as opposed to the four which kickstarted the 2025 campaign.

It also suggests a first ever South African tournament has come to fruition, which has been long called for by the all-South African Stinger GC team consisting of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace. A venue has not been confirmed or speculated, yet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Again if true, it also suggests that a reported Japan event will not be coming to the 2025 schedule.

The first LIV Golf event on American soil would come in May (15-17), with SBJ reporting that an event has been listed as "DC/Virginia", which is a week before the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia.

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, the state of Louisiana is set to spend at least $7 million to bring LIV Golf to New Orleans, with $2 million going towards upgrading Bayou Oaks, where the tournament would be held.

If the LIV 2026 schedule is confirmed as above, it means there is no place for LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral and LIV Golf Dallas, although it is not unusual for the Saudi-backed circuit to visit new cities and countries.

There are five events remaining in the 2025 LIV Golf season, the next of which is LIV Golf Andalucia (Jul 11-13).

After that, it's LIV Golf UK by JCB (Jul 25-27), LIV Golf Chicago (Aug 8-10), LIV Golf Indianapolis (Aug 15-17), and LIV Golf Team Championship (Aug 22-24).