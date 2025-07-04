International Series Morocco Prize Money Payout 2025

The Asian Tour's fourth International Series event of 2025 comes from Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course in Morocco as several LIV golfers compete

Charl Schwartzel hits an iron shot during LIV Golf Mexico 2025
Following a lengthy break in the season, the Asian Tour has returned with the International Series Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course.

The fourth International Series event of 2025 follows on from tournaments in Japan, Macau and India and features a high-class field with several LIV golfers in, too.

And like the three elevated events before it this year, the 156-man field is competing for a share of a $2 million purse with the winner claiming $360,000 and the remainder of the top-four also scooping a six-figure prize.

As well as the one-time payout, golfers are trying to score as many points as possible with the aim of earning a potentially life-changing LIV Golf League contract at the end of the season. If a non-LIV player finishes top of the International Series Rankings after the Saudi International in November, they will play on the PIF-backed circuit in 2026.

But back to this week's financial incentive, below is the full prize money payout for the International Series Morocco.

International Series Morocco Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71th

$4,200

72th

$4,000

73th

$3,800

40th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series Morocco?

Charl Schwartzel takes a shot in LIV Golf Adelaide

While there are usually more LIV players competing at International Series events, the fact this event falls immediately after LIV Golf Dallas and one week before LIV Golf Andalucia - which in turn precedes The Open Championship - has likely reduced the number of pros from the PIF-backed circuit who wanted to play four weeks on the bounce.

Nevertheless, six LIV golfers began the week in Morocco - headed by 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel. Joining him were the RangeGoats GC pair of Peter Uihlein and Ben Campbell, with Torque's Mito Pereira completing the full-time players.

John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans are both reserves in the LIV Golf League and part of the International Series Morocco field, too, with a number of former LIV faces alongside them such as Kieran and Scott Vincent, Chase Koepka and James Piot.

  • Ben Campbell (RangeGoats)
  • John Catlin (Reserve)
  • Mito Pereira (Torque)
  • Ollie Schniederjans (Reserve)
  • Charl Schwartzel (Stinger)
  • Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats)

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit for the player who finishes top of the International Series standings.

Who Is Playing In The International Series Morocco?

Some of the highest-profile names in the field are contracted to LIV Golf. They include 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel, Torque GC's Mito Pereira, RangeGoats GC's Peter Uihlein and Ben Campbell plus HyFlyers GC's Andy Ogletree.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.

