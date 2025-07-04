International Series Morocco Prize Money Payout 2025

Following a lengthy break in the season, the Asian Tour has returned with the International Series Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course.

The fourth International Series event of 2025 follows on from tournaments in Japan, Macau and India and features a high-class field with several LIV golfers in, too.

And like the three elevated events before it this year, the 156-man field is competing for a share of a $2 million purse with the winner claiming $360,000 and the remainder of the top-four also scooping a six-figure prize.

As well as the one-time payout, golfers are trying to score as many points as possible with the aim of earning a potentially life-changing LIV Golf League contract at the end of the season. If a non-LIV player finishes top of the International Series Rankings after the Saudi International in November, they will play on the PIF-backed circuit in 2026.

But back to this week's financial incentive, below is the full prize money payout for the International Series Morocco.

International Series Morocco Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series Morocco?

While there are usually more LIV players competing at International Series events, the fact this event falls immediately after LIV Golf Dallas and one week before LIV Golf Andalucia - which in turn precedes The Open Championship - has likely reduced the number of pros from the PIF-backed circuit who wanted to play four weeks on the bounce.

Nevertheless, six LIV golfers began the week in Morocco - headed by 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel. Joining him were the RangeGoats GC pair of Peter Uihlein and Ben Campbell, with Torque's Mito Pereira completing the full-time players.

John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans are both reserves in the LIV Golf League and part of the International Series Morocco field, too, with a number of former LIV faces alongside them such as Kieran and Scott Vincent, Chase Koepka and James Piot.

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats)

John Catlin (Reserve)

Mito Pereira (Torque)

Ollie Schniederjans (Reserve)

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger)

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats)

What Is The International Series? The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit for the player who finishes top of the International Series standings.