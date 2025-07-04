International Series Morocco Prize Money Payout 2025
The Asian Tour's fourth International Series event of 2025 comes from Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course in Morocco as several LIV golfers compete
Following a lengthy break in the season, the Asian Tour has returned with the International Series Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course.
The fourth International Series event of 2025 follows on from tournaments in Japan, Macau and India and features a high-class field with several LIV golfers in, too.
And like the three elevated events before it this year, the 156-man field is competing for a share of a $2 million purse with the winner claiming $360,000 and the remainder of the top-four also scooping a six-figure prize.
As well as the one-time payout, golfers are trying to score as many points as possible with the aim of earning a potentially life-changing LIV Golf League contract at the end of the season. If a non-LIV player finishes top of the International Series Rankings after the Saudi International in November, they will play on the PIF-backed circuit in 2026.
But back to this week's financial incentive, below is the full prize money payout for the International Series Morocco.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,200
67th
$5,000
68th
$4,800
69th
$4,600
70th
$4,400
71th
$4,200
72th
$4,000
73th
$3,800
40th
$3,600
75th
$3,400
Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series Morocco?
While there are usually more LIV players competing at International Series events, the fact this event falls immediately after LIV Golf Dallas and one week before LIV Golf Andalucia - which in turn precedes The Open Championship - has likely reduced the number of pros from the PIF-backed circuit who wanted to play four weeks on the bounce.
Nevertheless, six LIV golfers began the week in Morocco - headed by 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel. Joining him were the RangeGoats GC pair of Peter Uihlein and Ben Campbell, with Torque's Mito Pereira completing the full-time players.
John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans are both reserves in the LIV Golf League and part of the International Series Morocco field, too, with a number of former LIV faces alongside them such as Kieran and Scott Vincent, Chase Koepka and James Piot.
- Ben Campbell (RangeGoats)
- John Catlin (Reserve)
- Mito Pereira (Torque)
- Ollie Schniederjans (Reserve)
- Charl Schwartzel (Stinger)
- Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats)
What Is The International Series?
The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit for the player who finishes top of the International Series standings.
Who Is Playing In The International Series Morocco?
Some of the highest-profile names in the field are contracted to LIV Golf. They include 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel, Torque GC's Mito Pereira, RangeGoats GC's Peter Uihlein and Ben Campbell plus HyFlyers GC's Andy Ogletree.
