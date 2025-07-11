'Every Week I've Had In Ireland Has Been Such A Wonderful Experience' - Jon Rahm Relishing Portrush Return After Being Backed As Top LIV Open Challenger

He's been singled out as the biggest favorite to win The Open from the bunch of LIV Golf contenders, and Jon Rahm admits he likes his chances as he loves playing links golf in Ireland.

Golf Channel duo Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee both earmarked Rahm as the top dog from LIV Golf's contingent playing at Royal Portrush, and he does have strong claims.

It'd be no surprise to see the Spanird lifting the Claret Jug given his results on links courses on the Emerald Isle - where Rahm came away wowed by Royal Portrush when playing there in the 2014 Amateur Championship.

As a professional, Rahm is a two-time Irish Open winner on links courses, adding the 2019 title at Lahinch to his 2017 victory at Portstewart - which is right next door to Portrush.

Rahm finished T11 when Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open at Portrush, and with Chamblee and McGinley both backing him for more Irish glory he says he just loves playing links golf there.

"I don't know what it is. I think every week I've had in Ireland has been such a wonderful experience," said Rahm at LIV Golf Andalucia.

"Whether it's the golf course, the tournament, the people, I don't know. I really couldn't tell you exactly what it is. But every time I've gone it's been overwhelmingly positive, so I think that's led to me playing good.

"Or simply the fact that the first time I ever went to Ireland, to Portstewart in Northern Ireland, I played so good that I just kind of carried on.

"But every experience I've had there has been great. The times we've gone, even if it's on time off with the family or tournaments, it's always been such a great one that whenever I go back, I think I feed off of that.

"When it comes to golf, I don't know if there's any secret to it, really."

Rahm also loves playing at Valderrama but admits a tournament on a links course, such as the Scottish Open, may be slightly better preparation for a tilt at The Open.

And he may get the chance in future as there is talk of moving LIV Golf Andalucia to a date in June, which would enable Rahm to get links practice in before The Open.

"Yeah, if it changes weeks on the calendar, the good thing about this part of the country is weather is so good, and they have the workforce here to have the golf course in championship condition whenever they want," said Rahm.

"As it goes to preparing for a Major, yeah, listen, it's hard to get ready for links golf unless you're in links golf, but luckily this is a challenging golf course so the mindset you can work on in that sense. It is always windy so you do get to play in the wind before going to the Open.

"It all depends on your preference. I do agree if you can play a links week before a links tournament it's going to be great.

"But it's whatever the league needs to do to play a better schedule, and if that means playing in June, I'll come to play in Spain whenever they want to. Whenever they can make it happen, I'll be here regardless."