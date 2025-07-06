Scott Vincent Makes Big Strides Towards A LIV Golf Card After International Series Morocco Victory
Vincent cruised to a four shot victory at the International Series Morocco event, with the former LIV Golfer vaulting up the Order Of Merit and International Series Rankings
After leading by a single stroke going into the final round of the International Series Morocco event, it was Scott Vincent who claimed a commanding victory at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam Golf Course.
Vincent, who was without a win since the 2022 International Series England tournament, was in control in Morocco, carding a three-under-par round of 70 to secure a first win in three years.
The Zimbabwean, who previously plied his trade on the LIV Golf League, has been a very consistent performer in 2025, claiming seven top 12 finishes in his last 10 starts worldwide.
In Morocco, the 33-year-old was one ahead of Settee Prakongvech and, with the Thai player tumbling to a three-over 76, it meant Vincent needed to stay on the straight and narrow to hold off the competition.
Seeing Thailand's Danthai Boonma card a seven-under 66, Vincent produced a rather scrappy front nine of two birdies, five pars and two bogeys to turn in 36. However, it was the back nine where the difference was made.
Parring five holes on the bounce, Vincent then found a birdie at the 15th, with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th giving him a three-under final round and a 14-under-par total, four shots clear of Boonma.
Claiming the $360,000 first prize, Vincent saw his position in both the Asian Tour's Order Of Merit and International Series Rankings increase.
Now sitting top of the Asian Tour Order Of Merit, Vincent is also second in the International Series Rankings.
Having been part of the LIV Golf League for a few years, Vincent was relegated in 2024 but, if he were to finish top of the International Series Rankings, he would claim a LIV Golf card for the 2026 season.
In terms of LIV Golfers, Peter Uihlein finished in a share of third place after a nine-under tournament total, while Charl Schwartzel finished in a share of 10th at five-under.
Ben Campbell ended up in T22, while Andy Ogletree finished in a share of 33rd and Mito Pereira in a tie for 56th.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
