Scott Vincent Makes Big Strides Towards A LIV Golf Card After International Series Morocco Victory

After leading by a single stroke going into the final round of the International Series Morocco event, it was Scott Vincent who claimed a commanding victory at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam Golf Course.

Vincent, who was without a win since the 2022 International Series England tournament, was in control in Morocco, carding a three-under-par round of 70 to secure a first win in three years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Zimbabwean, who previously plied his trade on the LIV Golf League, has been a very consistent performer in 2025, claiming seven top 12 finishes in his last 10 starts worldwide.

In Morocco, the 33-year-old was one ahead of Settee Prakongvech and, with the Thai player tumbling to a three-over 76, it meant Vincent needed to stay on the straight and narrow to hold off the competition.

Seeing Thailand's Danthai Boonma card a seven-under 66, Vincent produced a rather scrappy front nine of two birdies, five pars and two bogeys to turn in 36. However, it was the back nine where the difference was made.

Vincent's last victory came at the 2022 International Series England event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parring five holes on the bounce, Vincent then found a birdie at the 15th, with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th giving him a three-under final round and a 14-under-par total, four shots clear of Boonma.

Claiming the $360,000 first prize, Vincent saw his position in both the Asian Tour's Order Of Merit and International Series Rankings increase.

Now sitting top of the Asian Tour Order Of Merit, Vincent is also second in the International Series Rankings.

Having been part of the LIV Golf League for a few years, Vincent was relegated in 2024 but, if he were to finish top of the International Series Rankings, he would claim a LIV Golf card for the 2026 season.

In terms of LIV Golfers, Peter Uihlein finished in a share of third place after a nine-under tournament total, while Charl Schwartzel finished in a share of 10th at five-under.

Ben Campbell ended up in T22, while Andy Ogletree finished in a share of 33rd and Mito Pereira in a tie for 56th.