LIV Golf Boston Purse, Prize Money And Field

The fourth edition of the LIV Golf Series gets underway at the International Golf Club in Boston, Massachusetts with a host of new recruits set to tee it up for the first time on the controversial circuit.

World No.2 and recently-crowned Open champion Cameron Smith will make his debut after his move to the Greg Norman-fronted venture was finalised. The 29-year-old, who is also the reigning Players champion, will tee it up alongside fellow Aussie and LIV Golf debutant Marc Leishman. Teams will be announced in the coming days but the duo are expected to team up in an all-Australian line-up.

Joaquin Niemann will make his debut after his reported $100m deal was made official. The Chilean has two PGA Tour victories to his name, including the Genesis Invitational earlier this year. The World No.19 is also the best-ranked player under the age of 25 to join the Series.

Niemann was in attendance at the PGA Tour's Players Meeting at the BMW Championship where, just a week later, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, announced a number of unprecedented changes ahead of the 2023 season. The 23-year-old's decision to join the Series is sure to be a devastating blow to the PGA Tour.

Harold Varner III is another debutant in the field in Boston. Varner won the Saudi International earlier this year and had been tipped to follow in the footsteps of several of his American counterparts but reportedly made the "tough decision" to remain loyal to the PGA Tour after consulting NBA legend Michael Jordan. The 31-year-old has now performed a dramatic U-turn on that position and will tee it up for this first time later this week.

Anirban Lahiri, who finished runner-up to Smith in this year's Players Championship, and Cameron Tringale round off the list of debutants.

Henrik Stenson made the most of his debut in Bedminster, where the denounced Ryder Cup captain secured a two-shot victory over Matthew Wolff. The Swede said he was "hugely disappointed" to be stripped of the position, but took aim at tournament officials when he insisted he "played like a captain" moments after the victory was confirmed.

The 4Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, were victorious in both Portland and Bedminster and will be looking to complete the hattrick in Boston.

Phil Mickelson will once again tee it up and he will be joined by Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka as well as Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey and Graeme McDowell.

Notable absentees from the Bedminster field include Hennie Du Plessis, Justin Harding, Yuki Inamori, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Jinichiro Kozuma, David Puig, Travis Smyth and Hideto Tanihara.

The International Golf Club in Boston is a 36-hole complex with play being contested on the Oaks Course. The Tom Fazio design overlooks the Nashua River Valley and although not the longest by modern day standards, boasts large and undulated greens with plenty of wasteland bunkers.

LIV Golf Boston Field

Abraham Ancer

Adrian Otaegui

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jediah Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shaun Norris

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Turk Pettit

Wade Ormsby

Prize Money Breakdown