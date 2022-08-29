Joaquin Niemann Heading To LIV Golf, Manager Confirms

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Joaquin Niemann was set to sign with LIV Golf. Now, according to his manager, Carlos Rodriguez, the 23-year-old has joined the Saudi-backed series and will be featuring in Boston at the end of this week.

Speaking to the Associated Press (opens in new tab), Niemann's manager stated that the Chilean is "going but has not signed it yet." As of writing, he is the highest-ranked player in the world aged under 25. What's more, he was in attendance at the PGA Tour's Players Meeting at the BMW Championship where, just a week after, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, announced a number of unprecedented changes.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), it is understood that Niemann will be another to receive a nine-figure signing-on fee from LIV, with insiders reporting a cheque topping $100m.

Joaquín Niemann's manager Carlos Rodriguez confirms via text to @AP that he is joining #LIVGolf The 23 year old Chilean with 9 wins worldwide including this years Genesis Invitational is a VERY strong addition to the LIV field. Welcome Joaquín! pic.twitter.com/E5GsJcHDUwAugust 29, 2022 See more

Because of the move, it provides yet another headache for Presidents Cup International Team captain, Trevor Immelman, who has already called LIV Golf "a giant pain in my a**."

Niemann had been an automatic qualifier for the Presidents Cup International team in September. However, because of the move, he won't be able to feature in the team tournament, as LIV golfers are banned from playing.

The fourth LIV Golf event gets underway on the 2nd September and, although the full field is yet to be announced, Niemann joins his fellow LIV colleagues who are managed by GSE Worldwide agency. These players include Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Carlos Ortiz, Paul Casey, Branden Grace, Jason Kokrak and Eugenio Chacarra.

Niemann secured the Genesis Open, an event hosted by Tiger Woods (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to LIV Golf also means Niemann will face a suspension from the PGA Tour, with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events.

The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."