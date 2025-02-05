'I’m Still Practicing, Maybe Not Spending As Many Long Days On The Course, But Every Time I Tee It Up, I Still Want That Feeling Of Competing To Win' – Why Lexi Thompson Isn’t Walking Away From Golf Just Yet

Last year, Lexi Thompson stunned the golf world by announcing her retirement from the LPGA Tour. At 29, she played what was expected to be her final tournament for a good while at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December, where she teamed up with Rickie Fowler.

Yet, it seems semi-retirement suits her better. Less than two months later, she’s set to tee it up at this week’s Founders Cup in her home state of Florida. Sitting down with the ever-popular Thompson at last month’s PGA Show, I was intrigued to learn more about her plans for this season and beyond.

This year marks Thompson’s 15th season on the LPGA Tour, but the demands of full-time professional golf had started to take their toll. “It was a lot at times and very stressful. I realised there’s more to life than just professional golf,” she admitted.

A certain Max Provost may have played a role in that realisation. Provost, who works in the medical field and enjoys golf on the weekends, proposed in January during a holiday in Whistler, presenting her with a stunning diamond ring. I couldn’t wait to get a look at it, and she was happy to show it off, noting with a laugh that it felt a little loose in the unusually wet and cold Orlando climate. “It was totally unexpected, but the right time in my life,” she said.

The couple plans to marry early next year, though Thompson laughs when asked about wedding preparations. “I’m quickly learning that I need a wedding planner - just finding a venue is hard enough.”

So how much golf will Thompson play this season? She’s already committed to ten tournaments, including two Majors - the Chevron Championship in April, the first women’s Major of the year, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June. Beyond that, she plans to take things as they come, choosing events that feel right as the season unfolds.

“I’m still practicing, maybe not spending as many long days on the course or in the gym, but every time I tee it up, I still want that feeling of competing to win,” she said. “There’s less stress and pressure on myself, but I’ll always have high expectations. It’s nice to have that freedom now.”

Thompson is the perfect example of semi-retirement - while golf remains a big part of her life, it’s too soon for her to dive into new interests or long-term plans.

Fitness is another passion, and about six months ago, she launched her own app. Looking ahead, she sees potential in turning that interest into something more. “My app might open the door to owning a gym or working in the industry because I enjoy it,” she said. “Other than that, I love animals, and I’ve thought about volunteering at shelters.”

Exercise has always been an outlet for Thompson, not just physically, but mentally, too. She’s been open about how it helps her navigate her own mental health challenges.

"As the world knows, it has become more common to talk about mental health, and it’s something everyone goes through in their own way,” she said. “But it’s super important to acknowledge it and recognise when you might need help or someone to talk to.” Even with a lighter playing schedule, she admits it’s still something she faces daily. “It’s something I still deal with day-to-day, even though I’m playing less,” she added.

Could Thompson follow in Morgan Pressel’s footsteps and step into golf commentary? She shuts that idea down without hesitation. “I don’t think that’s ever going to be in my sight, it’s not something I’m passionate about,” she said. “I think I’d be too positive about every shot!”

What does excite her, however, is the idea of hosting clinics and teaching kids. Having turned pro at just 15, practically a child herself, Thompson has inspired countless young golfers. “I love kids, so just seeing the smile on their faces would make my day,” she said. “I haven’t figured out which programs yet, but I definitely want to do something affiliated with kids.”

It’s clear that Thompson is relaxed and enjoying life, with no regrets about stepping away from the pressures of full-time golf. While she’s grateful for the incredible experiences that come with travelling and playing professionally, she’s also aware of the less glamorous side.

“I don’t think a lot of people see the reality of it,” she admitted. “When we’re not travelling privately, we’re lugging bags through airports and in and out of hotel rooms. I had three bags and a dog, and whether you’ve had a good day or a bad one, it can be a lonely place.”

The good news for Thompson fans is that she’s not going far anytime soon. In fact, she has her sights set on a dream role in the Solheim Cup.“It’s my favourite tournament, and I’d love to be captain one day,” she said. “But I think I have to be an assistant captain first.”