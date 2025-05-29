Who Is Lexi Thompson’s Partner?

Lexi Thompson is one of the best-known players in the game, having burst onto the scene in 2007 by becoming the youngest ever player to qualify for the US Women’s Open, aged just 12, and going on to build a career that has included a Major title among 15 professional wins.

Even after stepping away from full-time golf at the end of the 2024 season, Thompson continued making waves in the game, albeit in a more limited way, including a strong performance in the 2025 Chevron Championship, where she finished T13, and her 19th consecutive US Women’s Open appearance at Erin Hills.

However, even though Thompson remains one of the most influential players of her generation, she has always been keen to keep her life away from the course private.

Despite that, she did share some happy personal news on New Year’s Day 2025 – she had become engaged while on a trip to Whistler, Canada. Accompanied by a photograph of her partner, Max Provost, getting down on one knee, she wrote on Instagram: “The best part of my trip to Whistler. I said YES to my forever and always.” Thompson also shared an image of the two holding hands, with the diamond ring on display.

The following month, Thompson spoke to Golf Monthly about the moment Max proposed to her, saying: “It was totally unexpected, but the right time in my life.”

So, what do we know about Provost? Well, he works in the medical field, but he’s also a fan of the game, albeit in a more recreational way than his partner, enjoying it on the weekends.

He has also been spotted alongside Thompson on some high-profile occasions, including the red carpet at the gala for her seventh Solheim Cup appearance in 2024, while he was also her caddie for the pro-am of that year’s Hero World Challenge.

Even though Thompson has now scaled back her playing commitments, her personal life alongside Max is as busy as ever, and that includes planning for one of the next big milestones in her life, their wedding.

She told Golf Monthly that she and Max plan to marry early in 2026, but admitted she may need help organizing it, saying: “I’m quickly learning that I need a wedding planner - just finding a venue is hard enough.”