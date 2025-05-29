Who Is Lexi Thompson’s Partner?
Lexi Thompson is engaged to partner Max Provost – here’s what we know about him
Lexi Thompson is one of the best-known players in the game, having burst onto the scene in 2007 by becoming the youngest ever player to qualify for the US Women’s Open, aged just 12, and going on to build a career that has included a Major title among 15 professional wins.
Even after stepping away from full-time golf at the end of the 2024 season, Thompson continued making waves in the game, albeit in a more limited way, including a strong performance in the 2025 Chevron Championship, where she finished T13, and her 19th consecutive US Women’s Open appearance at Erin Hills.
However, even though Thompson remains one of the most influential players of her generation, she has always been keen to keep her life away from the course private.
Despite that, she did share some happy personal news on New Year’s Day 2025 – she had become engaged while on a trip to Whistler, Canada. Accompanied by a photograph of her partner, Max Provost, getting down on one knee, she wrote on Instagram: “The best part of my trip to Whistler. I said YES to my forever and always.” Thompson also shared an image of the two holding hands, with the diamond ring on display.
A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi)
A photo posted by on
The following month, Thompson spoke to Golf Monthly about the moment Max proposed to her, saying: “It was totally unexpected, but the right time in my life.”
So, what do we know about Provost? Well, he works in the medical field, but he’s also a fan of the game, albeit in a more recreational way than his partner, enjoying it on the weekends.
He has also been spotted alongside Thompson on some high-profile occasions, including the red carpet at the gala for her seventh Solheim Cup appearance in 2024, while he was also her caddie for the pro-am of that year’s Hero World Challenge.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Even though Thompson has now scaled back her playing commitments, her personal life alongside Max is as busy as ever, and that includes planning for one of the next big milestones in her life, their wedding.
She told Golf Monthly that she and Max plan to marry early in 2026, but admitted she may need help organizing it, saying: “I’m quickly learning that I need a wedding planner - just finding a venue is hard enough.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Wait, Didn’t Lexi Thompson Retire? Her 2025 Schedule Doesn't Seem Like It
Lexi Thompson is playing at the US Women's Open this week - her fifth tournament of the year despite her "retirement" at the end of last season
-
How To Watch The Memorial Tournament: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule For PGA Tour Signature Event
As Scottie Scheffler aims to emulate Tiger Woods in the 2025 PGA Tour Signature Event, here's all the TV and streaming information for The Memorial Tournament.
-
Craig Kessler Facts And Bio: Meet The New LPGA Commissioner
In May 2025, the LPGA confirmed Craig Kessler as its new commissioner – here’s what we know about him
-
Curtis Cup Future Venues
There are some world-class courses lined up for future editions of the Curtis Cup – here are the details
-
Who Is Ryo Hisatsune’s Girlfriend?
PGA Tour pro Ryo Hisatsune’s girlfriend is Rirua Furukawa – here is what we know about her
-
Who Is Marco Penge's Wife? Meet Sophie Penge
Marco Penge's wife, Sophie is a former professional golfer who has won a prestigious title alongside her husband growing up
-
Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Wife?
The Venezuelan has built a long and successful professional career, and for much of it, wife Hildegard has been one of his biggest supporters
-
Rio Takeda Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Rio Takeda is one of the most promising stars on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Hye-Jin Choi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Hye-Jin Choi had a glittering amateur career, and she’s taken that into her professional journey, with a host of wins – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Yan Liu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Yan Liu has been making solid progress in her professional career – here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour golfer