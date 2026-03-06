Same Format, Same Arena: Why There’s No Excuse For A Pay Gap In The New WTGL

The WTGL is already attracting some of the brightest stars in the game, both past and present. Leading the charge is a name that still commands the spotlight: Michelle Wie West. Bursting back onto the scene from retirement, the part-owner of the TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club is set to prove that her competitive fire is far from extinguished.

Wie West originally stepped away to focus on her extensive investment portfolio, including Sportsbox AI, Togethxr, and Unrivalled, though I would argue her most important investment was her family and the joy of being a mother.

The mother of two remains deeply involved in the LPGA and is passionate about evolving the tour to provide women with an even better experience than the one she had. Since TGL launched at the beginning of 2025, Wie West has been a vocal advocate for incorporating women into the league, and for good reason.

Women’s sport is a massive, highly investable business. What it is not, an attitude firmly shared by Wie West, is a charitable activity that requires support or pity. If women’s sport is there, people show up. There’s a huge shift happening, and bringing WTGL to life will showcase the personalities of players that aren’t often visible in traditional tournament play. We’ll see girls and young women come and be inspired.

Tournament host Michelle Wie West and Jeeno Thitikul, winner of the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Wie West, I believe casual golfers will be attracted to this shorter, snappier format, much like the way amateur golfers are increasingly drawn to shorter versions of the game in their own time.

This version of golf takes less time, features no cut, and even members of the last-placed team are guaranteed a handsome sum in prize money. As a mother, the idea of returning to competitive play for just two hours of team-based matchplay is far more doable than a gruelling four-round tournament in a different state.

While the LPGA boasts a brilliant creche facility, a full-scale comeback becomes significantly harder once children reach school age. WTGL would be a welcome boost to any LPGA mum’s earnings and schedule.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I strongly believe this could be the ideal gateway back into the arena for many of the game's icons. Current stars including World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Lottie Woad, Rose Zhang, and Brooke Henderson have already signed up. They’ll be joined by Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie West, names that have either fully or loosely retired, but clearly aren't done yet.

Nelly Korda has expressed mixed feelings and hasn’t committed just yet. I agree with her that the original TGL was a missed opportunity to see women compete side-by-side with the men. However, I can't help but wonder if we might see a sister act and catch Nelly and young mother Jessica Korda on the same team before too long.

Justin Rose hits a drive during season two of TGL (Image credit: Getty Images)

One miss that WTGL must avoid is the disparity in prize money. With the purse still unfinalised, this is the ultimate opportunity to close the gender pay gap in professional golf. They’ll be playing the same format in the same arena. The hype is real, and sponsors are undoubtedly breaking down doors to be involved. There is simply no excuse left.

I will be watching closely to see whether the WTGL purse comes anywhere near matching the $21 million of the men’s league. In the men's format, each player is contracted for two years, and even those on the last-place team are guaranteed a payout of $375,000 for the season. Matching these figures wouldn't just be a win for the players, it would be a definitive statement of value for women's golf.

I will be watching closely to see whether the WTGL purse anywhere near matches the $21 million of the men’s league. In the men's format, each player is contracted for two years and even members of the 6th-place team earn a guaranteed payout of $375,000.

This could be the moment we finally see men and women on an even payout. If Michelle Wie West has anything to do with it, she’ll be championing this as a chance to make an example and spark real change. It would be a groundbreaking statement, and with the LPGA partnering with Tiger and Rory’s TMRW Sports, I wouldn’t be surprised if they make a history-making decision.

Here’s to putting women’s golf on the map, breaking down boundaries, and injecting a fresh dose of gamification into golf on the big screen. I, for one, can’t wait.