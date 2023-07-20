9 Things You Didn't Know About Christo Lamprecht

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Christo Lamprecht is a South African amateur who shot to prominence at the 151st Open when he grabbed a surprise early lead at Royal Liverpool. His name might be one that starts to feature on more leaderboards when he inevitably turns pro, so why not get to know him a little better with these facts...

1. Lamprecht was born on January 30, 2001 in Western Cape, South Africa.

2. He has two older sisters and was introduced to golf at the age of three by his father.

3. The South African towers above most at 6ft 8in, which is one of the reasons he is able to hit the ball so far.

4. Lamprecht has had a very successful amateur career. He became the youngest winner of the South African Amateur Championship in 2017, beating Caylum Boon 7&6 in the final at Humewood Golf Club.

His biggest win, however, came at the 2023 Amateur Championship at Hillside. Lamprecht beat Switzerland's Ronan Kleu 3&2 to land arguably the most prestigious prize in amateur golf. That earned him a spot in his first Major at the 2023 Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as his individual successes, Lamprecht has also represented his country several times and featured on the International side for the Junior Presidents Cup in 2017 and 2019.

5. He enrolled as a business admin major at Georgia Tech in 2020, but began his studies by taking classes virtually as he wasn't able to get to the US due to visa issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since his arrival in the States, he has been a key figure on the golf team and is in with a chance of breaking Bryce Molder's school scoring record, which currently stands at 70.69.

6. He made his Major debut at the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool, and took an early lead courtesy of a five-under 66. It was the lowest score recorded by an amateur in The Open since Tom Lewis in 2011.

7. At 6ft 8in, Lamprecht is the tallest golfer ever to compete in The Open.

8. Unsurprisingly, given his frame, the South African hits the ball a mile. During the first round of the 2023 Open he averaged 325 yards off the tee, while he can achieve ball speeds upwards of 200mph.

9. He also grew up playing tennis, cricket and rugby.