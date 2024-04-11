10 Things You Didn’t Know About Neal Shipley

Neal Shipley is an American amateur golfer who plays collegiate golf at the Ohio State University.

He finished second at the 2023 US Amateur to earn a spot at the 2024 Masters.

Get to know Shipley a little bit better with these 10 facts…

Neal Shipley Facts:

1. Shipley was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

2. He went to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and played college golf at James Maddison and the Ohio State University.

3. Shipley was a Ping All-America Honorable Mention and an Ohio State University Scholar-Athlete in 2023.

4. He won his first collegiate title at the Southwestern Invitational in February 2024.

5. He is taller than the average golfer at 6’3” (1.91m).

6. Shipley has a degree in quantitative finance from James Madison and a Masters in data analytics from Ohio State University, where he is working on another degree.

7. He claimed second place in the 2023 US Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club, falling 4&3 to Nick Dunlap in the final match. His runner-up finish secured his spot at the 2024 Masters.

8. He has three wins in his amateur career, including the Western Pennsylvania Open Championship and Pennsylvania Amateur Championship in 2022, and the Southwestern Invitational in 2024.

9. Shipley’s caddie is his longtime friend Carter Pitcairn, who he grew up playing golf with in high school and college. Pitcairn was on Shipley’s bag for the 2023 US Amateur and 2024 Masters.

10. Unlike many amateur golfers playing their first Masters, Shipley had the chance to play at Augusta National a few times before his debut, including a round with Jack Nicklaus.