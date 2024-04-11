10 Things You Didn’t Know About Neal Shipley
Get to know American amateur Neal Shipley better with these 10 facts
Neal Shipley is an American amateur golfer who plays collegiate golf at the Ohio State University.
He finished second at the 2023 US Amateur to earn a spot at the 2024 Masters.
Get to know Shipley a little bit better with these 10 facts…
Neal Shipley Facts:
1. Shipley was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
2. He went to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and played college golf at James Maddison and the Ohio State University.
3. Shipley was a Ping All-America Honorable Mention and an Ohio State University Scholar-Athlete in 2023.
4. He won his first collegiate title at the Southwestern Invitational in February 2024.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. He is taller than the average golfer at 6’3” (1.91m).
6. Shipley has a degree in quantitative finance from James Madison and a Masters in data analytics from Ohio State University, where he is working on another degree.
A post shared by Neal Shipley (@neal_shipley19)
A photo posted by on
7. He claimed second place in the 2023 US Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club, falling 4&3 to Nick Dunlap in the final match. His runner-up finish secured his spot at the 2024 Masters.
8. He has three wins in his amateur career, including the Western Pennsylvania Open Championship and Pennsylvania Amateur Championship in 2022, and the Southwestern Invitational in 2024.
9. Shipley’s caddie is his longtime friend Carter Pitcairn, who he grew up playing golf with in high school and college. Pitcairn was on Shipley’s bag for the 2023 US Amateur and 2024 Masters.
10. Unlike many amateur golfers playing their first Masters, Shipley had the chance to play at Augusta National a few times before his debut, including a round with Jack Nicklaus.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
8 Best Quotes From Bryson DeChambeau's Revealing Masters Interview
DeChambeau spoke in length with media after his 65 on day one of the 2024 Masters
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Golf Twitter Had A Field Day Over Jason Day’s Malbon Pants During The First Round Of The Masters... Here Are The Best Reactions!
We take a look through the best reactions to Jason Day's Masters pants, which caused a huge stir on the social media platform
By Matt Cradock Published
-
8 Best Quotes From Bryson DeChambeau's Revealing Masters Interview
DeChambeau spoke in length with media after his 65 on day one of the 2024 Masters
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Golf Twitter Had A Field Day Over Jason Day’s Malbon Pants During The First Round Of The Masters... Here Are The Best Reactions!
We take a look through the best reactions to Jason Day's Masters pants, which caused a huge stir on the social media platform
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Danny Willett Makes Flying Start At The Masters After Six-Month Injury Layoff
2016 Masters champion Danny Willett returned from a long-term injury in style with an impressive first-round 68
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Viktor Hovland’s Masters Shirt: The Bold J. Lindeberg Polo For Round One At Augusta National
Hovland is known for his eye-catching garments at Major events, with his J. Lindeberg attire at the Masters certainly not disappointing
By Matt Cradock Published
-
13 Rounds After Infamous '67' Comments, Bryson DeChambeau Finally Beats His Augusta Par
The LIV Golf star shot a 65 in the opening round of The Masters at Augusta National, to help lay to rest controversial comments he made four years ago
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is The Oldest Player To Make The Cut At The Masters?
A Masters champion from the 1990s recently broke the record despite a late interruption at the sharp end of his second round...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: Greg Norman Spotted Watching Rory McIlroy's Masters Group At Augusta National
The LIV Golf CEO was reportedly spotted in the gallery watching the group of McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Is Tiger Woods Not Wearing Nike At The Masters?
At the start of 2024 Tiger Woods revealed he wouldn't be wearing Nike anymore, but why is that? We explain all here.
By Sam Tremlett Published