Navee Golf Flying The Flag For Golf At CES

If there was ever any doubt as to how committed the Chinese company Navee is to the golf business, all you had to do is attend the massive Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and visit its booth.

Known for its advanced scooters, electric dirt bikes, as well as aqua and even flying craft that it’s developing, Navee, which falls under the umbrella of Brightway Innovation Intelligent Technology, pretty much had the only golf presence at CES 2026.

But the company didn't just return with its initial offering – the Birdie 3X, which we reviewed last August – but it introduced at least two newer models, plus an updated version of the 3X. The new products, if they perform as advertised, bring something unique to the segment and show that Navee definitely sees the electric push cart market, especially in the United States, as a fertile ground.

The all new Navee Birdie 3X for 2026 (Image credit: Mike Bailey)

According to Andy Wang, product manager for Navee, the e-golf push carts follow the same mantra of “no limits” as all of its “smart mobility” products, meaning there’s no terrain they can’t cover, including golf courses. The power trolleys, however, have some unique features.

At the CES – as it also will at the upcoming PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando – Navee introduced an improved version of its Birdie 3X, a Birdie 5X that adds a navigation screen, and what will be its flagship model, the Eagle F1X, which is expected to be available in April.

While the previous Birdie 3X ($1,399) is a more than capable electric push cart (I’ve used it extensively over the past few months), the new version makes at least once significant improvement – a better automatic follow mode. The follow me mode was a bit temperamental before, meaning at times the cart could stop following and might even do circles. (I usually just steer it with the remote.) Navee has solved this problem with the updated Birdie 3X.

The Birdie 5X adds a GPS navigation screen (Image credit: Mike Bailey)

The new model has more range with Ultra Wide Band (UWB) remote technology, and it’s much more reliable. Also, the screen between the handles has been updated to include a one button on and pause commands. It’s definitely more user friendly. Wang actually showed me videos of the new Birdie 3X, which demonstrated flawless following in a large parking lot. And when I took it on a test run on the crowded show, it couldn’t avoid all the attendees, but it did try to follow me the whole time.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Birdie 5X is similar, but adds a touchscreen GPS system for a couple hundred more dollars, looking to become one of the market's best remote golf carts. It features more than 40,000 mapped golf courses, which not only adds more control over the unit, but also gives yardages to the golfer.

But Navee’s big golf announcement at the show was the Eagle F1X, which was inspired by Formula 1 race cars, both in aesthetics and how it glides along the golf course.

Navee's Eagle Fix Remote cart is F1 inspired (Image credit: Mike Bailey)

It’s loaded with technology, most notably AI (artificial intelligence), cameras, and a 5.5 inch full-color GPS screen that also contributes to its obstacle avoidance technology. What that means is that it won't run into a lake or a bunker or off the golf course into car traffic.

Additionally, because of the cameras, a golfer can simply gesture where it wants the cart to go, and it will head in that direction. It also has voice recognition, so commands can be given verbally, like forward, right, left, etc. It also features one button recall. It weighs just 33 pounds and folds down small and quickly to fit into the trunk of pretty much any car. It can go more than 36 holes on a single charge.

“We’re the first to offer A1 vision on an electric caddie. Most other carts only use UWB,” Wang said. “No crashes, no harm, less stress. Just calm, to let you focus on your game.”

In addition to the Birdie 3X, 5X and Eagle F1X, Navee has also been working on a super lightweight electric push cart that weighs less than 10 pounds. That cart, which would retail for around $4,300, could be available as soon as May.