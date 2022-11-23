Jumeirah Golf Estates To Remain Host Of DP World Tour Season Closer Until 2031

Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates will remain the venue for the DP World Tour’s season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, until 2031.

Earlier this month, Rory McIlroy claimed the top spot in the DP World Tour’s season-long rankings for the fourth time in his career there, while Jon Rahm claimed his third DP World Tour Championship title. However, Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course has been synonymous with the DP World Tour’s season closer for far longer.

The course, one of two Greg Norman-designed efforts at Jumeirah Golf Estates, opened in 2009. Unusually, that year’s DP World Tour Championship marked its grand unveiling, with the players unfamiliar with the course as they teed it up. Since then, the course has become familiar territory for some of the world’s best players as they compete in the Tour’s final event of the season and for strong finishes in the Race to Dubai.

Speaking about the agreement, Guy Kinnings, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Commercial Officer of the DP World Tour, said: “We have always had extremely positive feedback from players and spectators about the facilities at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the 18th hole on the Earth Course, an intimidating par five surrounded by water, has become an iconic backdrop for our season finale.

“This new long-term deal allows us to plan ahead and make sure that future editions of the DP World Tour Championship continue to set new standards in fan engagement. The Tour’s links to the Emirate of Dubai date back to 1989, and this announcement further solidifies a relationship that continues to place Dubai as a central destination in the sporting calendar each year.”

Mustafa Al Hashimi, Chief Hospitality Officer, wasl Hospitality and Leisure, added: “Dubai Golf is delighted to extend its long-term partnership with the DP World Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates through to 2031. Golf is a loved sport in the emirate, and Dubai has become renowned for hosting world-class events, including the season-ending DP World Tour Championship taking place on the iconic Earth course.”

Check out the Golf Monthly website for all the latest news, reviews and the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas.