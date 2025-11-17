Rory McIlroy Believes The DP World Tour Is In 'A Very Strong Position'... But Is He Right?

November is the point in the year when three of the biggest professional golf circuits in the world come to an end.

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall culminates with the RSM Classic, the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship takes place, and the DP World Tour Championship closes out the European season.

Despite the undeniable interest in both US-based tours, it is probably not unreasonable to state that most golf fans (who haven't tuned out to watch the NFL by this point) are predominantly focussed on the DP World Tour at this stage, especially as the PGA Tour's brightest stars have largely stopped playing by now and the LIV Golf League campaign has been shut down for a couple of months.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest names on the planet have been competing for significant prize purses and the right to win the Race To Dubai, which is steeped in history and has been won by bona fide legends in the past.

Moreover, the DP World Tour season begins in earnest almost straight away with prestigious tournaments such as the Australian Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge before the turn of the year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But despite possibly holding the No.1 position between September and January of the following year, the PGA Tour still dominates the golfing calendar and the LIV Golf League appears to be growing all the time.

So where does that leave the DP World Tour? According to Rory McIlroy, the Wentworth-based circuit remains in a particularly strong position as it has a third of the year largely to itself and fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV has turned the European circuit into a sort of golfing embassy for stranded pros.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Immediately after winning his seventh Race To Dubai on Sunday, McIlroy highlighted a number of strengths the DP World Tour currently possesses.

He said: "The DP World Tour, with everything that's gone down in the game of golf, it's somehow found itself in a very strong position.

"Look, the world of professional golf is still a little weird and who knows what the future is going to look like, but to have the commitment of DP World for ten [more] years and to see the Ryder Cup team doing so well and to see how much it means to every single one of the players that's on the team.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"And to have amazing events like [the DP World Tour Championship]; to have from the start of September all the way true to, I would say, to the end of January, the DP World Tour is the sort of shining light of golf during course of that time frame.

"It's amazing that all of the players that are coming to play in those events, and hopefully that continues for a long time."

Although McIlroy is glowing in his praise of the tour which helped make him the player he is, is the truth a little murkier? Let us know what you think in the comments box below as two of our tour experts have their say...

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

McIlroy is probably not far off in saying the DP World Tour is in a strong position as things stand, but the circuit can easily suffer if the dynamic of men's professional golf shifts one way or the other a little too far in the coming months or years.

Since 2022 - when Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley ran the respective bodies - the DP World Tour has been 40% owned by the PGA Tour and, as such, is partly funded the much more deep-pocketed US circuit.

Although the DP World Tour's bank balance is therefore a bit healthier than it otherwise might be, the trade-off is that it sends 10 of its best players to have a crack at Scottie Scheffler and co. for large parts of the season. Ideally, only the top-three or five would earn duel status, but I can't see those terms changing any time soon.

Former PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan (left) and ex-DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the same time, due to LIV's relationship with the PGA Tour, a number of players in the PIF-backed league are choosing to play in either DP World Tour or Asian Tour events when they're not representing their teams.

And, usually, it's the European events they select as the prize money - which, ironically, partially comes from the PGA Tour - is higher. Consequently, the DP World Tour benefits as some of their tournaments receive a welcome boost in terms of profile.

If the question is: 'Is the PGA Tour in the strongest position of all world circuits?', then it's obviously a no. But, make no mistake, the DP World Tour is thriving among the chaos of men's pro golf right now.

If the PGA Tour continues to make mistakes in terms of its scheduling and no unification deal is forthcoming involving the LIV Golf League, the DP World Tour could be right there to benefit for a long time to come...

Matt Cradock News Writer

First thing's first, the DP World Tour - to me - is the best circuit in golf as it provides the feel-good stories and, in general, a family feel that isn't present on the PGA Tour.

Is it in a good position? Well, over the past few weeks, with the 10-year extended partnership with DP World remaining as the Title Partner and Official Logistics Partner, as well as Sky Sports extending its TV coverage of the circuit, I would say it is in a stronger position than it was previously.

What's more, the biggest stars - such as Rory McIlroy - are also looking to make their schedules more global in the future which, again, is a big factor, as the European Ryder Cup players - and even some American players - appeared to play more events on the circuit throughout 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The elephant in the room, though, is the PGA Tour card aspect. For me, 10 PGA Tour cards being handed out is far too many. Although some will argue, to me, letting your 10 best players leave for the PGA Tour isn't a very good, or strong, look.

There are plenty of reasons to say that the DP World Tour is in a good place but, playing second fiddle to the PGA Tour in terms of money, OWGR points and player fields, as well as the shadow that is LIV Golf, it's still caught between a rock and a hard place as to where it stands within the game of professional golf.

It has the Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour, but with that circuit banning LIV players it almost puts pressure on the DP World Tour to follow, as seen with the ongoing saga of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. To me, the addition of those LIV players to DP World Tour events can only make their fields stronger...

Overall, I think the DP World Tour is in a strong position, but it is walking on a tightrope. The big European names do pick-and-choose their events on the circuit but, if they were ever to properly desert it, I would seriously worry for its future within the sport.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments box below...