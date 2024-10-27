Ruoning Yin Lands Second LPGA Tour Title In Three Starts
China's Yin won the Maybank Championship in fine style after carding a final round 65 to triumph by one over Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul
World No.4 Ruoning Yin claimed her second win in three starts on Sunday after scoring a one-stroke victory over Jeeno Thitikul at the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship.
The Chinese player dominated at the Buick LPGA Shanghai two weeks ago, soaring to a six-stroke triumph on home soil. However, it was a far tighter affair at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Malaysia this time around.
After making only two bogeys all week - with the last arriving on the seventh during round one - Yin began the final day in a three-way share of the lead on 16-under alongside 21-year-old Thitikul and 23-year-old Haeran Ryu and faced an incredibly tight battle to the finish.
At an event where par was failing to cut the mustard for those out in front, Yin was required to card a blemish-free final 18 holes in order to edge past Thitikul. In the end, a seven-under 65 from the 22-year-old was enough to help her seal the fifth LPGA Tour title of her young career.
Addressing the key factor behind her triumph immediately after the final round, Yin said: "I would say my mental game. I would say I learn a lot from early this year because I was pretty stressful.
"I had such a great year last year, I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can't, such things. But I think I just really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, be happy, so that's what I do."
On the flip side, it was more heartbreak for Thailand's Thitikul after she missed out to France's Celine Boutier in a nine-hole playoff - a joint-LPGA Tour record for the second longest playoff ever - at the same event last year.
Thitikul had carded the best round of the day 24 hours earlier, thanks to a superb 64, but it was a bogey at the par-4 sixth on Sunday which ultimately cost her. The 21-year-old managed seven birdies but was forced to settle for solo second ahead of South Korea's Ryu in third.
Reflecting on her week, Thitikul said: "I mean, it's all I can do, you know. I did give 100% out there. You know, in the back nine towards the end I really, really gave it everything.
Seven birdies in the @maybankchampion final round for another win! pic.twitter.com/IRVxgNMVVkOctober 27, 2024
"But, in another way, I think it's just a good practicing final round for me as well. I mean, Ronni did a really incredible job. I think for the past three days she doesn't have any bogey at all. That's why we give it all to her."
Maja Stark and Bailey Tardy shared fourth place on 16-under while last week's winner, Hannah Green was one of four players to end in a tie for sixth on 15-under alongside Marina Alex, Hye-Jin Choi, and Wei-Ling Hsu.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
