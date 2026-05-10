Mizuho Americas Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Jeeno Thitikul is the defending champion, where players are competing for a share of one of the biggest payouts of the LGPA Tour season
The fourth edition of the Mizuho Americas Open has brought some of the world's best players together, including two former champions.
The inaugural edition of the event, which was held in 2023, saw history made as Rose Zhang became the first player to win on the LPGA Tour in her professional debut since 1951.
Zhang beat Jennifer Kupcho at the event, and she also made the cut in the 2026 edition, although she is not in contention to win again this year.
A year later, Nelly Korda won the title, although she is not in the field for this week's event.
The defending champion is Jeeno Thitikul, who beat Celine Boutier by four shots a year ago.
Each of those events was held at Liberty National, but this year, the venue is another New Jersey layout, Mountain Ridge Country Club.
Despite the change of venue, there was a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard with a round to play, with Thitikul on 10 under. Once again, Boutier is her closest challenger, two back of the lead heading into the final 18 holes.
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The tournament is hosted by Michelle Wie West, who played for the first time since the 2023 US Women's Open, although she didn't make the cut.
As well as a high-profile host, the tournament also features one of the biggest purses of the LPGA Tour season, with $3.25m available in 2026, $250,000 more than a year ago.
Thitikul claimed prize money of $450,000 for her victory in 2025, but, thanks to the increased payout, this week's winner will claim prize money of $487,500, before various factors reduce how much they really earn.
If a player finishes solo second, the reward will be prize money of $306,558.
Below is the prize money payout for each position at the Mizuho Americas Open before any redistribution caused by ties or fewer than 65 players completing the tournament is taken into account.
Mizuho Americas Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Position
Prize Money
1st
$487,500
2nd
$306,558
3rd
$222,386
4th
$172,033
5th
$138,467
6th
$113,291
7th
$94,829
8th
$83,081
9th
$74,689
10th
$67,975
11th
$62,938
12th
$58,742
13th
$55,049
14th
$51,694
15th
$48,672
16th
$45,987
17th
$43,639
18th
$41,624
19th
$39,946
20th
$38,602
21st
$37,261
22nd
$35,917
23rd
$34,576
24th
$33,232
25th
$32,058
26th
$30,884
27th
$29,706
28th
$28,532
29th
$27,358
30th
$26,351
31st
$25,343
32nd
$24,336
33rd
$23,329
34th
$22,321
35th
$21,484
36th
$20,644
37th
$19,806
38th
$18,966
39th
$18,125
40th
$17,455
41st
$16,784
42nd
$16,114
43rd
$15,440
44th
$14,770
45th
$14,266
46th
$13,762
47th
$13,259
48th
$12,755
49th
$12,251
50th
$11,748
51st
$11,414
52nd
$11,077
53rd
$10,740
54th
$10,407
55th
$10,070
56th
$9,733
57th
$9,399
58th
$9,063
59th
$8,729
60th
$8,392
61st
$8,225
62nd
$8,055
63rd
$7,889
64th
$7,722
65th
$7,552
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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