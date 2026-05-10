Mizuho Americas Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The fourth edition of the Mizuho Americas Open has brought some of the world's best players together, including two former champions.

The inaugural edition of the event, which was held in 2023, saw history made as Rose Zhang became the first player to win on the LPGA Tour in her professional debut since 1951.

Zhang beat Jennifer Kupcho at the event, and she also made the cut in the 2026 edition, although she is not in contention to win again this year.

Rose Zhang won the inaugural edition of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year later, Nelly Korda won the title, although she is not in the field for this week's event.

The defending champion is Jeeno Thitikul, who beat Celine Boutier by four shots a year ago.

Each of those events was held at Liberty National, but this year, the venue is another New Jersey layout, Mountain Ridge Country Club.

Despite the change of venue, there was a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard with a round to play, with Thitikul on 10 under. Once again, Boutier is her closest challenger, two back of the lead heading into the final 18 holes.

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The tournament is hosted by Michelle Wie West, who played for the first time since the 2023 US Women's Open, although she didn't make the cut.

Michell Wie-West made her first start since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as a high-profile host, the tournament also features one of the biggest purses of the LPGA Tour season, with $3.25m available in 2026, $250,000 more than a year ago.

Thitikul claimed prize money of $450,000 for her victory in 2025, but, thanks to the increased payout, this week's winner will claim prize money of $487,500, before various factors reduce how much they really earn.

If a player finishes solo second, the reward will be prize money of $306,558.

Below is the prize money payout for each position at the Mizuho Americas Open before any redistribution caused by ties or fewer than 65 players completing the tournament is taken into account.

Mizuho Americas Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026