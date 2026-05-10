Mizuho Americas Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Jeeno Thitikul is the defending champion, where players are competing for a share of one of the biggest payouts of the LGPA Tour season

Mike Hall's avatar
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Jeeno Thitikul with the Mizuho Americas Open trophy
Jeeno Thitikul is the defending champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth edition of the Mizuho Americas Open has brought some of the world's best players together, including two former champions.

Rose Zhang with the Mizuho Americas Open trophy

Rose Zhang won the inaugural edition of the tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A year later, Nelly Korda won the title, although she is not in the field for this week's event.

The defending champion is Jeeno Thitikul, who beat Celine Boutier by four shots a year ago.

Each of those events was held at Liberty National, but this year, the venue is another New Jersey layout, Mountain Ridge Country Club.

Despite the change of venue, there was a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard with a round to play, with Thitikul on 10 under. Once again, Boutier is her closest challenger, two back of the lead heading into the final 18 holes.

The tournament is hosted by Michelle Wie West, who played for the first time since the 2023 US Women's Open, although she didn't make the cut.

Michelle Wie West at the Mizuho Americas Open

Michell Wie-West made her first start since 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as a high-profile host, the tournament also features one of the biggest purses of the LPGA Tour season, with $3.25m available in 2026, $250,000 more than a year ago.

Thitikul claimed prize money of $450,000 for her victory in 2025, but, thanks to the increased payout, this week's winner will claim prize money of $487,500, before various factors reduce how much they really earn.

If a player finishes solo second, the reward will be prize money of $306,558.

Below is the prize money payout for each position at the Mizuho Americas Open before any redistribution caused by ties or fewer than 65 players completing the tournament is taken into account.

Mizuho Americas Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$487,500

2nd

$306,558

3rd

$222,386

4th

$172,033

5th

$138,467

6th

$113,291

7th

$94,829

8th

$83,081

9th

$74,689

10th

$67,975

11th

$62,938

12th

$58,742

13th

$55,049

14th

$51,694

15th

$48,672

16th

$45,987

17th

$43,639

18th

$41,624

19th

$39,946

20th

$38,602

21st

$37,261

22nd

$35,917

23rd

$34,576

24th

$33,232

25th

$32,058

26th

$30,884

27th

$29,706

28th

$28,532

29th

$27,358

30th

$26,351

31st

$25,343

32nd

$24,336

33rd

$23,329

34th

$22,321

35th

$21,484

36th

$20,644

37th

$19,806

38th

$18,966

39th

$18,125

40th

$17,455

41st

$16,784

42nd

$16,114

43rd

$15,440

44th

$14,770

45th

$14,266

46th

$13,762

47th

$13,259

48th

$12,755

49th

$12,251

50th

$11,748

51st

$11,414

52nd

$11,077

53rd

$10,740

54th

$10,407

55th

$10,070

56th

$9,733

57th

$9,399

58th

$9,063

59th

$8,729

60th

$8,392

61st

$8,225

62nd

$8,055

63rd

$7,889

64th

$7,722

65th

$7,552

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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