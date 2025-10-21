Jason Day Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau-Inspired Avoda Irons At Bank Of Utah Championship

Avoda Golf burst on to the scene at The Masters in 2024, when Bryson DeChambeau used the brand's curved-face irons for the first time, creating plenty of buzz about the concept.

Later going on to claim a second US Open title with them in the bag, the American also secured a LIV Golf win in Korea but, despite the success, no other players on the professional circuits have opted to use something similar. Until now...



First posted by GolfWRX, Major winner Jason Day was spotted with Avoda irons in the bag during his Bank of Utah Championship practice round, as the Australian hit golf balls on the range.

After contacting a representative from Avoda Golf, we now know that the new irons feature different soles and head shapes to that of the retail version.

In fact, it was Day's coach who approached the brand, claiming that he had taken an interest in the curved-face technology. From there, Day trialed the retail set for a few weeks, with the clubs spotted in Utah being a culmination of the 37-year-old's feedback.

One key difference between Day's and DeChambeau's irons is the length, with Day opting for conventional variable-length irons and not a full or combination set of one-length irons.

Although unclear from the images we've seen, there also appears to be eight irons in total in his bag which, looking at Day's usual set-up of 4-iron to pitching wedge, would indicate either a 3-iron or gap wedge could have been added.

The longer irons also appear to feature a cavity-back style design, while the lower end takes on a more blade or muscleback construction, which is a common theme among combo sets.

Throughout his career, Day has primarily used TaylorMade clubs, enjoying a 14-year partnership that yielded a Major title and 12 PGA Tour wins, including a 51-week run at the top of the World Golf Rankings.

Splitting with TaylorMade in 2021, the Australian has since been an equipment-free agent, using a mixture of Ping, TaylorMade and Titleist among others. Iron-wise, he had the TaylorMade P7CBs in the bag for his last start, the BMW Championship.

The move to Avoda would certainly be an interesting one, but Day isn't afraid to experiment and use brands that are different to the more recognized ones.

For example, splitting with Nike after seven years, he was one of the first big names to sign for Malbon Golf. Donning its apparel since 2024 and making headlines because of it, both Charley Hull and Minjee Lee signed with the brand shortly after.

Day is also one of a handful of professionals on the PGA Tour to use a Bridgestone golf ball, specifically the B RX MindSet. He is also one of a few players to wear Payntr Golf shoes, a brand that he has equity ownership in.

Day during his last PGA Tour start at the BMW Championship in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making his first PGA Tour start since mid-August, Day will be among the favorites at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Finishing 41st in the regulation FedEx Cup Standings, Day has wrapped up his spot in the PGA Tour's Signature Events for 2026, with the 37-year-old getting some competitive reps in as the season comes to a close.