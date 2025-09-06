Irish Open Round Four Tee Times 2025

With one round to play of the Irish Open, Adrien Saddier holds a one-shot lead over Angel Hidalgo on 15-under at The K Club.

The Frenchman carded a third round of 68 on Saturday, while Spaniard Hidalgo produced a stunning 63 that at one point included seven birdies in a row to put him firmly in contention for victory.

Adrien Saddier leads with one round to play of the Amgen Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Saddier's case, he is looking for his first DP World Tour win since June's Italian Open, while Hidalgo's last victory came at the 2024 Spanish Open, when he beat Jon Rahm in a playoff. Saddier and Hidalgo are the last to head out with a tee time of 1.06pm local time.

Angel Hidalgo plays alongside leader Adrien Saddier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Immediately before them, with a tee time of 12.56pm, will be Rory McIlroy and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

McIroy begins the final round four back of the lead, with Garcia-Heredia, who is looking for his maiden DP World Tour win, three back.

The day's play begins at 7.10am with the pairing of Robin Williams and Simon Forsstrom.

Check out the full fourth round tee times below.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Irish Open Tee Times: Round 4

(all times local - IST)