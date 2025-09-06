Irish Open Round Four Tee Times 2025
Adrien Saddier leads by a single shot going into the final round at The K Club
With one round to play of the Irish Open, Adrien Saddier holds a one-shot lead over Angel Hidalgo on 15-under at The K Club.
The Frenchman carded a third round of 68 on Saturday, while Spaniard Hidalgo produced a stunning 63 that at one point included seven birdies in a row to put him firmly in contention for victory.
In Saddier's case, he is looking for his first DP World Tour win since June's Italian Open, while Hidalgo's last victory came at the 2024 Spanish Open, when he beat Jon Rahm in a playoff. Saddier and Hidalgo are the last to head out with a tee time of 1.06pm local time.
Immediately before them, with a tee time of 12.56pm, will be Rory McIlroy and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.
McIroy begins the final round four back of the lead, with Garcia-Heredia, who is looking for his maiden DP World Tour win, three back.
The day's play begins at 7.10am with the pairing of Robin Williams and Simon Forsstrom.
Check out the full fourth round tee times below.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Irish Open Tee Times: Round 4
(all times local - IST)
- 7.10am: Robin Williams, Simon Forsstrom
- 7.19am: Paul O'Hara, Jesper Svensson
- 7.28am: Patrick Reed, Mikael Lindberg
- 7.37am: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen
- 7.46am: Yuto Katsuragawa, Kazuma Kobori
- 7.55am: Marcus Armitage, Zander Lombard
- 8.04am: Sean Crocker, Dylan Naidoo
- 8.13am: Marco Penge, Davis Bryant
- 8.27am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Alex Maguire
- 8.36am: Joost Luiten, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- 8.45am: Andreas Halvorsen, Bernd Wiesberger
- 8.54am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Moscatel
- 9.03am: Nacho Elvira, Alejandro Del Rey
- 9.12am: Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui
- 9.21am: Jhonnatan Vegas, Aaron Cockerill
- 9.36am: Tom McKibbin, Jannik De Bruyn
- 9.46am: Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi
- 9.56am: Thomas Aiken, Laurie Canter
- 10.06am: Richard Sterne, Elvis Smylie
- 10.16am: Jack Senior, Jeong weon Ko
- 10.26am: Eugenio Chacarra, Manuel Elvira
- 10.36am: Matteo Manassero, David Ravetto
- 10.51am: John Parry, Alexander Levy
- 11.01am: Romain Langasque, Niklas Lemke
- 11.11am: Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry
- 11.21am: Todd Clements, Clement Sordet
- 11.31am: Tappio Pulkannen, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11.41am: Ben Schmidt, Casey Jarvis
- 11.51am: Jeff Winther, Daniel Hillier
- 12.06pm: Hamish Brown, Brandon Wu
- 12.16pm: Angel Ayora, Daniel Brown
- 12.26pm: Shaun Norris, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 12.36pm: Oliver Lindell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 12.46pm: Jacob Skov Olesen, Joakim Lagergren
- 12.56pm: Rory McIlroy, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 1.06pm: Angel Hidalgo, Adrien Saddier
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.