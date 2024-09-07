Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Golfer
Get to know experienced DP World Tour player, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, a little bit better with these 14 facts
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia has been a professional golfer for two decades and, in that time, has been in-and-out of the DP World Tour circuit. Here, we get to know the Spaniard a little better.
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Facts
1. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia was born in Gijon, Spain on the 19th December 1981
2. He was introduced to the game by his uncles at the age of 14
3. He comes from a golfing family and can call upon any of ten immediate relatives for a practice round in his home town of Gijon
4. Garcia-Heredia enjoyed a successful amateur career and won the 2001 and 2004 Spanish Amateur Open Strokeplay Championship
5. Along with the victories, he played in a number of amateur team events, including the 2002 and 2004 Eisenhower Trophy and St Andrews Trophy
6. He turned professional in 2005
7. His hobbies include fishing and watching football
8. Garcia-Heredia has been to the European Tour Q School a number of times, with the Spaniard participating in 2005, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 16. In those times, he was successful in 2008 and 2010.
9. One of his best results came at his home open in 2008, when he finished fourth, two strokes behind Open de Espana winner Paul Lawrie
A post shared by Alfredo Garcia Heredia (@alfredogh81)
A photo posted by on
10. The Spaniard has a number of victories on the mini Tours. These include the Seve Ballesteros PGA Tour, in which Garcia-Heredia won multiple times in 2018
11. As mentioned, Garcia-Heredia has been on and off the DP World Tour throughout his career and, in 2022, he finished sixth on the Road to Mallorca Rankings to earn his card yet again
12. One of his biggest wins came on the Challenge Tour that year, with the Spaniard winning the B-NL Challenge after birdieing the seventh hole of a four-man play-off
13. Garcia-Heredia has one of the best 'green in regulation' stats on the DP World Tour and ranked 14th in 2022. He hit 70.81% of his greens that year, five per cent higher than the Tour average
14. One of his biggest paydays came at the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, where he finished solo second and secured €110,000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Bio
|Full Name
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Born
|December 19, 1981 - Gijon, Spain
|Height
|6ft (1.85m)
|Turned Pro
|2005
|Former Tours
|Challenge Tour, Seve Ballesteros PGA Tour
|Current Tours
|DP World Tour, Challenge Tour
|PGA Tour Wins
|0
|DP World Tour Wins
|0
|Career-High World Ranking
|179th
|Career Earnings
|$1,127,452
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Challenge Tour
|B-NL Challenge Trophy
|-11 (Playoff)
