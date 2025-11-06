Marco Penge Holds His Own In Big-Hitting Battle With Rory McIlroy In Abu Dhabi
Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge produced a masterclass of big hitting off the tee in Abu Dhabi, with one 377-yard bomb and driving a par-four green the highlights of their showdown
As he looks to finish off a remarkable rise this year, Marco Penge went toe-to-toe with Rory McIlroy in a big-hitting pairing at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - and more than held his own.
Penge is making his debut in ther DP World Tour playoffs but is McIlroy's closest challenger for the Race To Dubai title, so had all eyes on him playing alongside the Grand Slam champion in the opening round.
Along with Penge trying to chase down McIlroy in his pursuit of a seventh Harry Vardon Trophy, the intriguing prospect of two of the biggest hitters on the DP World Tour trading bombs was a big storyline ahead of the first round.
And both men rose to the challenge with some brutal hitting off the tee boxes at Yas Links Golf Club - with McIlroy driving the green on a par-four and Penge launching a huge 377-yard bomb on a par-five.
As well as the big hitting though, Penge handled the occasion brilliantly, in his first real taste of being in the spotlight alongside probably the biggest name in the sport.
The Englishman even managed to beat playing partner and one of his golfing idols by a shot - carding a five-under round of 67 to McIlroy's 68.
"It was great," said Penge after the round. "I mean, obviously what I think of my game compared to obviously playing with him today, probably keep to myself, but it was good. It was good.
"Rory maybe wasn't firing on all cylinders, but yeah, it was cool to play with like a Grand Slam winner and a legend of European golf, world golf. Nice to have a chat, also, on the way around."
McIlroy, who said 68 was the worst he could have shot after missing a number of birdie putts, was impressed with what he saw from Penge.
"He's a flusher," said McIlroy. "He's got a great ball flight. Obviously drives the ball really, really well. Yeah, he's a really, really strong player."
Penge v McIlroy in long drive clinic
McIlroy is using a new TyalorMade driver in Abu Dhabi, and had a "positive" round wielding the new big dog for the first time.
"I felt like the driver was good. Obviously a new driver in the bag this week. Felt like that worked well."
And the numbers certainly back that up, with McIlroy averaging 334 yards off the tee with his driver, which saw him outdo Penge who averaged 329.
Penge took the long drive honours though with a monster 377-yard bomb off the second tee that helped him make an eagle on the par five.
Penge: 377 yardsHatton: 364 yardsMcIlroy: 355 yardsThe top three in the Race to Dubai Rankings are not messing about 🚀#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/z2lozHOQ2WNovember 6, 2025
It followed a birdie at the first when Penge's very first drive of the day clocked 188mph ball speed - not too shabby at all for a loosener.
McIlroy launched one 355 yards himself on that same hole, but had his big driving moment later on at the short par-four 10th hole.
Playing 389 yards on the card but McIlroy smashed his driver on a direct line 350 yards to land it on the front of the green to set up a birdie - combining his brute force and accuracy that makes him the best driver of his generation.
Penge was the more aggressive and took driver off the tee more often - with nine of his tee shots going over 320 yards, but although Penge got the biggest of the day at 377 McIlroy managed to nail his big ones more consistently, with three drivers going 350-plus.
The Northern Irishman also found the fairway just a bit more often with his driver than Penge, but with both men hitting over 330 yards six times it was a masterclass in big hitting.
Aberg hits hole-in-one
Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry grabbed the early lead with eight-under rounds of 64 - a score that was later matched by Richard Sterne, Adrien Saddier and Kazuma Kobori.
Ludvig Aberg had the shot of the day though with a hole-in-one during his four-under round of 68.
It was a perfect shot by the Swede on the eighth hole that measured 183 yards, with the ball making a nice soft landing just short and taking just a couple of bounces before rolling into the cup.
It was one of two eagles that rescued the day for Aberg - he was one over standing on that eighth tee but played the next five holes in six under par.
