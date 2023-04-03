How To Watch The Masters - all the details you need to miss none of the action
Want to watch the tournament from Augusta National? Here are all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming event.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
How To Watch The Masters
Arguably the biggest event in golf, The Masters takes place this week and as you would expect, it is must-see television. The world's top players all descend on the iconic Augusta National to try and put the Green Jacket on at the end of the week.
There are plenty of storylines heading into the tournament as well. We see a combination of PGA and LIV Tour players once again, Scottie Scheffler looking to go back-to-back, Rory McIlroy trying to complete the career Grand Slam, Tiger Woods returning to competitive golf after competing at Riviera. Eighty-eight players will tee it up at Augusta National and there will be 16 Masters debutants.
Additionally we will all get to see the new-look, extended 13th hole which has had its tee moved further back which should make the tee shot, and the entire hole, a little more tricky to navigate.
As you can tell, we at Golf Monthly are incredibly excited for the tournament so to make sure you miss none of the action, below are the details on how you can watch the event via ESPN+, one of the best places to watch as much golf as possible!
How to live stream The Masters
Watch the The Masters with ESPN+
ESPN Plus is an excellent place to live stream the golf in the US. Not only do you get main feed coverage but there are also feeds with featured holes, featured groups, as well as marquee groups. This way you can follow your favorite player or see as many holes as possible from Augusta National.
This service will be available for all four Majors that form the backbone of the 2023 PGA Tour calendar.
For the ultimate value, there's the Disney Plus bundle. Grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus package for just $12.99 a month (opens in new tab), which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.
How to get the ESPN Plus bundle
ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $12.99 - alternatively called the Disney Plus bundle. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here (opens in new tab). That means not only will you get sport action with ESPN+, but you will also get Classic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons and much more. Then with Hulu you have access to the excellent entertainment library.
Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a cost of $19.88 a month, or $25.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $12.99 monthly fee ($19.99 without ads) one of the best value streaming offerings out there. Or you can head to the ESPN+ (opens in new tab) website direct and get a base subscription for just $9.99.
What devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?
ESPN+ is very easy to watch because you can you watch it on your smart TV, as well as PCs, tablets and via the ESPN Plus app on smartphones. ESPN Plus is now available on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, too. ESPN Plus is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform. Importantly there is no difference in price between these platforms and you can carry an account over to a different one by signing in.
Can I watch The Masters on Amazon Prime?
The simple answer here is no. Amazon Prime is not showing any Masters coverage for the 2023 tournament. But other streaming services like ESPN+ are broadcasting the event across the entire week.
Can you watch The Masters on iPlayer?
No you cannot watch The Masters on BBC iPlayer. Live coverage in the UK is limited to Sky Sports and whilst the BBC used to have highlights of the tournament, this is no longer the case for the 2023 event after the company reportedly walked away from talks over extending the rights to show highlights.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
-
-
Brooks Koepka Secures Second LIV Title In Orlando
Koepka becomes the first player in the LIV Golf League to win two tournament titles
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Corey Conners Wins Valero Texas Open Ahead Of The Masters
The Canadian will take some serious momentum into The Masters, as he secured a second Valero Texas Open
By Matt Cradock • Published