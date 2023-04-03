How To Watch The Masters - all the details you need to miss none of the action

How To Watch The Masters

Arguably the biggest event in golf, The Masters takes place this week and as you would expect, it is must-see television. The world's top players all descend on the iconic Augusta National to try and put the Green Jacket on at the end of the week.

There are plenty of storylines heading into the tournament as well. We see a combination of PGA and LIV Tour players once again, Scottie Scheffler looking to go back-to-back, Rory McIlroy trying to complete the career Grand Slam, Tiger Woods returning to competitive golf after competing at Riviera. Eighty-eight players will tee it up at Augusta National and there will be 16 Masters debutants.

Additionally we will all get to see the new-look, extended 13th hole which has had its tee moved further back which should make the tee shot, and the entire hole, a little more tricky to navigate.

As you can tell, we at Golf Monthly are incredibly excited for the tournament so to make sure you miss none of the action, below are the details on how you can watch the event via ESPN+, one of the best places to watch as much golf as possible!

How to live stream The Masters

(opens in new tab) Watch the The Masters with ESPN+ ESPN Plus is an excellent place to live stream the golf in the US. Not only do you get main feed coverage but there are also feeds with featured holes, featured groups, as well as marquee groups. This way you can follow your favorite player or see as many holes as possible from Augusta National. This service will be available for all four Majors that form the backbone of the 2023 PGA Tour calendar. For the ultimate value, there's the Disney Plus bundle. Grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus package for just $12.99 a month (opens in new tab), which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to get the ESPN Plus bundle

ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $12.99 - alternatively called the Disney Plus bundle. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here (opens in new tab). That means not only will you get sport action with ESPN+, but you will also get Classic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons and much more. Then with Hulu you have access to the excellent entertainment library.

Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a cost of $19.88 a month, or $25.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $12.99 monthly fee ($19.99 without ads) one of the best value streaming offerings out there. Or you can head to the ESPN+ (opens in new tab) website direct and get a base subscription for just $9.99.

What devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?

ESPN+ is very easy to watch because you can you watch it on your smart TV, as well as PCs, tablets and via the ESPN Plus app on smartphones. ESPN Plus is now available on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, too. ESPN Plus is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform. Importantly there is no difference in price between these platforms and you can carry an account over to a different one by signing in.

Can I watch The Masters on Amazon Prime? The simple answer here is no. Amazon Prime is not showing any Masters coverage for the 2023 tournament. But other streaming services like ESPN+ are broadcasting the event across the entire week.