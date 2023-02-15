How To Watch Full Swing - Netflix's Golf Docuseries

How To Watch Full Swing - Netflix's Golf Documentary

It's now been over a year since Netflix confirmed a stacked PGA Tour line-up for its upcoming docuseries, Full Swing, which will detail the ups and downs of the PGA Tour. Created by the people behind extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive To Survive, the docuseries will give access inside the ropes and behind the scenes of the PGA Tour.

The hype is big for the series because it was being filmed during arguably the most controversial year the sport has ever seen, thanks to the emergence of PGA Tour rival, LIV Golf, which began in June last year. Filming apparently started some time before then, though, at the Hero World Challenge in December 2021.

Overall, with access to the PGA Tour and governing bodies that conduct men’s Majors - Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A, viewers will get a unique chance to go behind the scenes of the sport’s biggest events, including all four of the Majors, The Players Championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup. All sounds like must-see TV right? Well below are all the details on how you can watch it.

How To Watch Full Swing online

(opens in new tab) Full Swing season 1 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix from Wednesday February 15th. All eight episodes will drop at the same time so you can binge them all in one sitting if you want! Netflix prices vary depending on you region. The Basic plan is standard definition only. HD becomes available with Standard and 4K HDR picture quality comes with Premium, along with account access from more simultaneous devices. There is no Netflix free trial but you users only pay on a month-by-month basis. You can cancel at any time.

How To Watch Netflix Anywhere

Full Swing Release Times

US West Coast: midnight

US Mountain Time: 1am

US Central Time: 2am

US East Coast: 3am

UK (GMT): 8am

Central Europe (CET): 9am

India (IST): 1.30pm

Australia East Coast (AEDT): 7pm

New Zealand (NZDT): 9pm

Which Players Are In Full Swing?

For now, all that's left to do is sit back, wait and clear all engagements on 15 February to enjoy one of the most anticipated series of 2023.