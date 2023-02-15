How To Watch Full Swing - Netflix's Golf Docuseries
The eagerly anticipated series, Full Swing, is released on 15 February - here's all the streaming details and how to watch info
It's now been over a year since Netflix confirmed a stacked PGA Tour line-up for its upcoming docuseries, Full Swing, which will detail the ups and downs of the PGA Tour. Created by the people behind extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive To Survive, the docuseries will give access inside the ropes and behind the scenes of the PGA Tour.
The hype is big for the series because it was being filmed during arguably the most controversial year the sport has ever seen, thanks to the emergence of PGA Tour rival, LIV Golf, which began in June last year. Filming apparently started some time before then, though, at the Hero World Challenge in December 2021.
Overall, with access to the PGA Tour and governing bodies that conduct men’s Majors - Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A, viewers will get a unique chance to go behind the scenes of the sport’s biggest events, including all four of the Majors, The Players Championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup. All sounds like must-see TV right? Well below are all the details on how you can watch it.
How To Watch Full Swing online
Full Swing season 1 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix from Wednesday February 15th.
All eight episodes will drop at the same time so you can binge them all in one sitting if you want!
Netflix prices vary depending on you region. The Basic plan is standard definition only. HD becomes available with Standard and 4K HDR picture quality comes with Premium, along with account access from more simultaneous devices.
There is no Netflix free trial but you users only pay on a month-by-month basis. You can cancel at any time.
How To Watch Netflix Anywhere
Full Swing is a Netflix original and will be available to watch on the service.
Netflix libraries are not the same in all part of the world, though, and when travelling abroad you may find that some shows or films are not available. This is because Netflix is using your current location rather than simply giving you what you get at home. One way around this is a VPN.
A VPN is a handy piece of software which changes your IP address to match any location you choose and make streaming services like Netflix provide you with whatever TV shows and films you need.
You can use a VPN to watch your favorite Netflix shows from anywhere
Watch the Full Swing anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
Full Swing Release Times
- US West Coast: midnight
- US Mountain Time: 1am
- US Central Time: 2am
- US East Coast: 3am
- UK (GMT): 8am
- Central Europe (CET): 9am
- India (IST): 1.30pm
- Australia East Coast (AEDT): 7pm
- New Zealand (NZDT): 9pm
Which Players Are In Full Swing?
For now, all that's left to do is sit back, wait and clear all engagements on 15 February to enjoy one of the most anticipated series of 2023.
