PGA Tour Makes Big Changes To $100m FedEx Cup Bonus Payments Distribution

The PGA Tour has changed the way the FedEx Cup bonus cash will be distributed with the $100 million fund now being allocated in three stages.

An update from the PGA Tour confirmed the earlier Front Office Sports report that the 2025 FedEx Cup champion will receive $15m less than last year - with the cash spread out more this time around.

The FedEx Cup champion previously received $25m following the Tour Championship, but now the winner at East Lake will get $10m - with other bonus payments handed out at the end of the regular season and after the final playoff tournament.

In May the PGA Tour confirmed changes to the season-ending Tour Championship, by eliminating the current head start the leader gets with now all 30 players starting at level par.

And now the financial rewards will also be evened out a bit more, with big sums of cash being handed out for overall regular season performances and then for making the top 30 after the first two FedEx Cup playoff events.

The top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings following the Wyndham Championship that concludes the regular PGA Tour season will share $20m - with $10m going to the leader.

A further amount of almost $23m will be dished out after the first two playoff events, with the top 30 after the BMW Championship not only qualifying for the Tour Championship but also receiving a cash bonus.

The leader in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW will receive a nice $5m bonus to take with them heading to East Lake.

Finally, the remaining $57m of the $100m bonus will be handed out to the 30-man field following the Tour Championship - with $10m for the winner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The new structure means players are now financially rewarded for their regular season efforts and not just soley for where they finish after the playoffs.

It's in line with what World No.1 Scottie Scheffler suggested when he spoke about the removal of a head start at the Tour Championship.

"I think there's a sweet spot and a balance there with placing some emphasis on those last couple tournaments while also rewarding a body of work for the entire season," said Scheffler

"There's going to be a balance between rewarding guys for having a great regular season, and then giving guys an opportunity to have a great post-season, even have an opportunity to win the FedEx Cup.

"But you're not going to have an opportunity to win the FedEx Cup unless you have a really good regular season."

The new financial structure is along those lines - as now the best regular season player will bank $10m regardless of how they then perform in the playoffs, and rewarding the consistency over the year Scheffler was calling for.