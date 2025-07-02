Tommy Fleetwood And Justin Rose Attend Wimbledon 2025 Alongside Hollywood A-Listers Such As John Cena, Olivia Rodrigo And Dave Grohl
Two stars of Team Europe's Ryder Cup roster have swapped golf apparel for their best suits as they take in the only Grand Slam tennis tournament on grass
Ahead of the year's final men's Major in a couple of weeks, two golfing stars have been enjoying some time away from preparing for The Open by attending one of the most iconic British institutions in a different sport - Wimbledon.
The Championships, as they are also known, take place in south-west London every July and feature nearly all of the game's very best talent across two weeks on grass courts so pure that they initially rival the surfaces at Augusta National.
And something which has become almost as traditional as strawberries and cream or Brits talking about the weather, big names from across the world of celebrity have descended on SW19 to catch a glimpse of the action.
Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have been among the first stars to arrive at Wimbledon in 2025, with the 2013 US Open champion and his wife, Kate pictured enjoying Tuesday's matches on Centre Court alongside the likes of Russell Crowe, Cliff Richard, Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson.
Rose saw 2024 women's champion, Barbora Krejcikova take down Alexandra Eala in three sets to eventually begin her title defence in a successful manner before gentleman's No.3 seed, Alexander Zverev was shocked across five sets by unseeded Frenchman, Arthur Rinderknech.
How do the #Wimbledon greens look, Justin? ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/JhFsipxpMCJuly 1, 2025
The final match on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Tuesday featured avid golfer, Novak Djokovic and France's Alexandre Muller, with the Serbian coming through in four sets.
Less than 24 hours later, it was Fleetwood and his wife Clare's turn to be invited into the Royal Box. They were photographed near John Cena, Olivia Rodrigo, Dave Grohl, Thomas Tuchel, Tom Daley, Judd Apatow and Nick Jonas - among others.
On Wednesday, the 34-year-old - who recently narrowly missed out on landing his maiden PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship - watched World No.1, Aryna Sabalenka see off Marie Bouzkova in straight sets before reigning gentleman's champion, Carlos Alcaraz faced off against unseeded British talent, Ollie Tarvet.
Prior to his first-round match a couple of days earlier, the Spaniard was filmed practicing his golf swing before walking out into one of the most famous tennis stadiums in the world.
Fleetwood and Rose have been regular visitors to Wimbledon in the past, with the likes of Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Charley Hull and Tyrrell Hatton also visiting The Championships recently.
In the days after their visit to SW19 is over, Fleetwood and Rose will travel north to take their place among the big names joining defending champion, Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are among the bumper field at The Renaissance Club for the co-sanctioned event as they prepare for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush the following week.
Fleetwood has a number of top-10s at the Scottish Open over the past few years while Rose is no slouch when it comes to links golf, either, having made it through Final Qualifying for The Open in 2024 and then run Schauffele extremely close at Royal Troon.
