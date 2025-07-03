'An Awful, Awful Place' And 'A Safe Haven For A*******' - Max Homa On Why He Quit Social Media
Max Homa had some strong words for why he has quit social media, calling it an "awful, awful place" as he looks for other ways to fill his time off the course
Despite making a bit of a name for himself on social media, Max Homa now largely stays away from it these days, calling it an "awful, awful place" and a "safe haven for a*******".
Homa became popular on Twitter, now known as X, for roasting amateur golf swings and some witty responses to the news of the day - but although he logs on occasionally he's not a regular on the app now.
The six-time PGA Tour winner is enduring a big slump in form this year, with just one top 25 at The Masters to his name so far.
And so while going through his on course problems, he has no intention of adding insult to injury by going online - with some harsh words for the social media space when asked why he quit.
"Twitter, or X, is an awful, awful place," Homa said at the John Deere Classic.
"It took me a while to catch on to how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy. I miss the connection with the fans, but nothing comes without, I mean, just so much hate and anger. There is a lot of love in there, too, but unfortunately, it really does get overwhelmed.
"It's a safe haven for a*******, for lack of a better term. Sorry, PGA Tour.
"I don't know if it's the gambling world or whatnot... but people say some bad, bad things. People tell you you should die on the internet."
The 34-year-old was still in the top 10 in the world until after the US Open last year, but has since tumbled all the way down to 99th currently.
A missed cut at the Rocket Classic was his seventh in the past 13 tournaments as Homa still tries to find a way to get back to the form that saw him win six PGA Tour events.
And Homa says that a slump in form is much harder to deal with these days now he's a more well-known player, which is limiting what he can go and do in his spare time.
"Someone asked me the other day the difference between this and when I played poorly in 2017," Homa said. "One is that the golf is a lot closer than it was then.
"The lack of anonymity is a bit hard. Everywhere I go, someone is talking to me about golf. That's obviously a great thing. Like I said, I am really lucky.
"It's just hard to go do much. I used to really like going to sports bars and watching games with my friends and that's just not exactly a safe haven anymore."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
