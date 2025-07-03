'An Awful, Awful Place' And 'A Safe Haven For A*******' - Max Homa On Why He Quit Social Media

Despite making a bit of a name for himself on social media, Max Homa now largely stays away from it these days, calling it an "awful, awful place" and a "safe haven for a*******".

Homa became popular on Twitter, now known as X, for roasting amateur golf swings and some witty responses to the news of the day - but although he logs on occasionally he's not a regular on the app now.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is enduring a big slump in form this year, with just one top 25 at The Masters to his name so far.

And so while going through his on course problems, he has no intention of adding insult to injury by going online - with some harsh words for the social media space when asked why he quit.

"Twitter, or X, is an awful, awful place," Homa said at the John Deere Classic.

"It took me a while to catch on to how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy. I miss the connection with the fans, but nothing comes without, I mean, just so much hate and anger. There is a lot of love in there, too, but unfortunately, it really does get overwhelmed.

"It's a safe haven for a*******, for lack of a better term. Sorry, PGA Tour.

"I don't know if it's the gambling world or whatnot... but people say some bad, bad things. People tell you you should die on the internet."

The 34-year-old was still in the top 10 in the world until after the US Open last year, but has since tumbled all the way down to 99th currently.

A missed cut at the Rocket Classic was his seventh in the past 13 tournaments as Homa still tries to find a way to get back to the form that saw him win six PGA Tour events.

And Homa says that a slump in form is much harder to deal with these days now he's a more well-known player, which is limiting what he can go and do in his spare time.

"Someone asked me the other day the difference between this and when I played poorly in 2017," Homa said. "One is that the golf is a lot closer than it was then.

"The lack of anonymity is a bit hard. Everywhere I go, someone is talking to me about golf. That's obviously a great thing. Like I said, I am really lucky.

"It's just hard to go do much. I used to really like going to sports bars and watching games with my friends and that's just not exactly a safe haven anymore."