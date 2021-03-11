Here are 12 facts on the popular American golfer.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Harry Higgs

An immensely popular player out on the PGA Tour, Harry Higgs is still relatively unknown on the professional circuit despite playing in some huge tournaments.

We have tried to rectify that somewhat with these 12 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Higgs was born on the 4th of December 1991 in Camden, New Jersey. He then grew up in Kansas for a bit and Philadelphia too.

2. This time in Philadelphia must have made quite the impression because despite living in Dallas, Higgs is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football team, which is a direct rival to the Dallas Cowboys.

3. As a youngster he loved playing baseball but eventually had to choose between playing that or golf. He chose golf and the rest is history.

4. He went to Southern Methodist University (SMU) and studied Sport Management up until 2014. Whilst there he played on the golf team alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Kelly Kraft.

5. Higgs has his brother Alex on the bag and they played on the same golf team at SMU. According to PGA Tour.com, Alex had a stint as a professional golfer before regaining his amateur status and began serving as caddie in February 2020.

6. Higgs turned professional in 2014.

7. He has worked his way up the golfing ladder onto the PGA Tour. In 2018 he won the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit title to earn full Korn Ferry Tour status the next year. He then managed to win a tournament that season to come 5th in the season-ending standings and earn his PGA Tour card.

8. His dad taught him and his brother how to play golf but Higgs didn’t actually have a lesson until his freshman year of high-school.

9. He has said that if he wasn’t a professional golfer, he would like to run for political office, whether it be senator, governor or president.

10. Higgs has played several holes with former President George W Bush. They did so at Preston Trails GC in Dallas.

Speaking to the PGA Tour Higgs said of the experience; “He’s good. He’s really good. Kelly Kraft and a few other Dallas-based guys have played 18 holes with him and they say he’s hard to beat. He’s not ashamed to get one or two too many strokes, but how are you supposed to say no to someone who served our country for that long? That’s the least you can do. If you’re playing him for a Coke, it’s like, “OK, I’ll buy you a Coke, Mr. President.”

11. His drink of choice is vodka and water. His favourite brand seems to be Tito’s Vodka.

12. Higgs currently resides in Dallas, Texas.