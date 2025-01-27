International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025

Bryson DeChambeau headlines a field packed full of LIV Golf League players as the International Series India makes its debut on the Asian Tour

The second event of the Asian Tour's 2025 season is a big one as the inaugural International Series India takes place at DLF Golf and Country Club.

Set to feature a number of LIV Golf League stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, the total prize purse is four times larger than at the season-opening Smart Infinity Philippine Open, where $500,000 was on the line.

The winner this week will take home $360,000 from a prize pot of $2 million, half-a-million down on the DP World Tour's Bahrain Championship this week and 10% of the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - which is the second Signature Event on the top US circuit's schedule.

Aside from the money at stake in India, the first of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour calendar offers players the chance to make the best possible start in their pursuit of a potential LIV Golf League place. The winner of the International Series - providing they are not already exempt - could earn a contract with the PIF-backed circuit.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series India 2025.

International Series India Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$360,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$82,000
6th$66,600
7th$57,000
8th$49,000
9th$42,800
10th$38,200
11th$34,900
12th$32,500
13th$30,300
14th$28,900
15th$27,700
16th$26,500
17th$25,300
18th$24,100
19th$23,100
20th$22,300
21st$21,800
22nd$21,200
23rd$20,600
24th$20,000
25th$19,400
26th$18,800
27th$18,200
28th$17,600
29th$17,000
30th$16,400
31st$16,200
32nd$15,600
33rd$15,200
34th$14,800
35th$14,400
36th$14,000
37th$13,600
38th$13,200
39th$12,800
40th$12,400
41st$12,100
42nd$11,700
43rd$11,300
44th$10,900
45th$10,700
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,600
55th$7,400
56th$7,200
57th$7,000
58th$6,800
59th$6,600
60th$6,400
61st$6,200
62nd$6,000
63rd$5,800
64th$5,600
65th$5,400
66th $5,200
67th$5,000
68th$4,800
69th$4,600
70th$4,400
71th$4,200
72th$4,000
73th$3,800
40th$3,600
75th$3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The International Series India?

Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann are the headline acts at the International Series India, with several of their LIV Golf peers also named in the field.

Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Luis Masaveu, Cameron Tringale, Frederik Kjettrup, Paul Casey, Caleb Surratt, Carlos Ortiz, and Abraham Ancer are the other LIV players involved.

But perhaps the one many Indians will be looking forward to watching the most is Anirban Lahiri - LIV's only Indian golfer and a member of DeChambeau's Crushers GC.

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar represent the other notable Indian pros in the field this week - both of whom have competed and won on the DP World Tour.

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a PIF-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a potential pathway to the LIV Golf League through its exclusive end-of-year standings.

Where Is The International Series India Taking Place?

DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon is the host for the International Series India. It has previously hosted the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open and been rated as the country's best golf course on several occasions by the Asian Golf Awards.

Who Is Playing In The International Series India?

Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann are the star names at the International Series India 2025. They are joined by several LIV Golf League players, including India's Anirban Lahiri, plus DP World Tour winners, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar.

