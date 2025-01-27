International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025

The second event of the Asian Tour's 2025 season is a big one as the inaugural International Series India takes place at DLF Golf and Country Club.

Set to feature a number of LIV Golf League stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, the total prize purse is four times larger than at the season-opening Smart Infinity Philippine Open, where $500,000 was on the line.

The winner this week will take home $360,000 from a prize pot of $2 million, half-a-million down on the DP World Tour's Bahrain Championship this week and 10% of the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - which is the second Signature Event on the top US circuit's schedule.

Aside from the money at stake in India, the first of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour calendar offers players the chance to make the best possible start in their pursuit of a potential LIV Golf League place. The winner of the International Series - providing they are not already exempt - could earn a contract with the PIF-backed circuit.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series India 2025.

International Series India Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The International Series India?

Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann are the headline acts at the International Series India, with several of their LIV Golf peers also named in the field.

Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Luis Masaveu, Cameron Tringale, Frederik Kjettrup, Paul Casey, Caleb Surratt, Carlos Ortiz, and Abraham Ancer are the other LIV players involved.

But perhaps the one many Indians will be looking forward to watching the most is Anirban Lahiri - LIV's only Indian golfer and a member of DeChambeau's Crushers GC.

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar represent the other notable Indian pros in the field this week - both of whom have competed and won on the DP World Tour.

What Is The International Series? The International Series is a PIF-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a potential pathway to the LIV Golf League through its exclusive end-of-year standings.

Where Is The International Series India Taking Place? DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon is the host for the International Series India. It has previously hosted the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open and been rated as the country's best golf course on several occasions by the Asian Golf Awards.