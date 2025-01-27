International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025
Bryson DeChambeau headlines a field packed full of LIV Golf League players as the International Series India makes its debut on the Asian Tour
The second event of the Asian Tour's 2025 season is a big one as the inaugural International Series India takes place at DLF Golf and Country Club.
Set to feature a number of LIV Golf League stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, the total prize purse is four times larger than at the season-opening Smart Infinity Philippine Open, where $500,000 was on the line.
The winner this week will take home $360,000 from a prize pot of $2 million, half-a-million down on the DP World Tour's Bahrain Championship this week and 10% of the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - which is the second Signature Event on the top US circuit's schedule.
Aside from the money at stake in India, the first of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour calendar offers players the chance to make the best possible start in their pursuit of a potential LIV Golf League place. The winner of the International Series - providing they are not already exempt - could earn a contract with the PIF-backed circuit.
Below is the prize money payout for the International Series India 2025.
International Series India Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$360,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$82,000
|6th
|$66,600
|7th
|$57,000
|8th
|$49,000
|9th
|$42,800
|10th
|$38,200
|11th
|$34,900
|12th
|$32,500
|13th
|$30,300
|14th
|$28,900
|15th
|$27,700
|16th
|$26,500
|17th
|$25,300
|18th
|$24,100
|19th
|$23,100
|20th
|$22,300
|21st
|$21,800
|22nd
|$21,200
|23rd
|$20,600
|24th
|$20,000
|25th
|$19,400
|26th
|$18,800
|27th
|$18,200
|28th
|$17,600
|29th
|$17,000
|30th
|$16,400
|31st
|$16,200
|32nd
|$15,600
|33rd
|$15,200
|34th
|$14,800
|35th
|$14,400
|36th
|$14,000
|37th
|$13,600
|38th
|$13,200
|39th
|$12,800
|40th
|$12,400
|41st
|$12,100
|42nd
|$11,700
|43rd
|$11,300
|44th
|$10,900
|45th
|$10,700
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,600
|55th
|$7,400
|56th
|$7,200
|57th
|$7,000
|58th
|$6,800
|59th
|$6,600
|60th
|$6,400
|61st
|$6,200
|62nd
|$6,000
|63rd
|$5,800
|64th
|$5,600
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,200
|67th
|$5,000
|68th
|$4,800
|69th
|$4,600
|70th
|$4,400
|71th
|$4,200
|72th
|$4,000
|73th
|$3,800
|40th
|$3,600
|75th
|$3,400
Who Are The Star Names In The International Series India?
Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann are the headline acts at the International Series India, with several of their LIV Golf peers also named in the field.
Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Luis Masaveu, Cameron Tringale, Frederik Kjettrup, Paul Casey, Caleb Surratt, Carlos Ortiz, and Abraham Ancer are the other LIV players involved.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
But perhaps the one many Indians will be looking forward to watching the most is Anirban Lahiri - LIV's only Indian golfer and a member of DeChambeau's Crushers GC.
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar represent the other notable Indian pros in the field this week - both of whom have competed and won on the DP World Tour.
What Is The International Series?
The International Series is a PIF-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a potential pathway to the LIV Golf League through its exclusive end-of-year standings.
Where Is The International Series India Taking Place?
DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon is the host for the International Series India. It has previously hosted the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open and been rated as the country's best golf course on several occasions by the Asian Golf Awards.
Who Is Playing In The International Series India?
Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann are the star names at the International Series India 2025. They are joined by several LIV Golf League players, including India's Anirban Lahiri, plus DP World Tour winners, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2025
Wyndham Clark defends his title at Pebble Beach as the PGA Tour gears up for its second Signature Event of the 2025 season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pat Perez Joins LIV Golf Broadcast Team After Being Dropped From League As Player
After being dropped from the 4Aces GC, it has been announced that Pat Perez will be taking up an on-course analyst role for the 2025 LIV Golf season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2025
Wyndham Clark defends his title at Pebble Beach as the PGA Tour gears up for its second Signature Event of the 2025 season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
South Africa's Dylan Frittelli defends his title in the Middle East as the DP World Tour moves on to the second-ever Bahrain Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Chase Koepka Misses Cut In First Start Since LIV Golf Relegation 15 Months Ago
Chase Koepka understandably had some rust in his game as he missed the cut at the Asian Tour's Philippine Open in his first pro event in 15 months
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ras Al Khaimah Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The Ras Al Khaimah's total prize purse has remained consistent following last year's increase, with Thorbjorn Olesen defending his title at Al Hamra GC
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Former LIV Golf Star Set To Make Long-Awaited Return To Pro Golf
Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase is set to resume his career after a break of over a year having been included in the field for an upcoming Asian Tour event
By Paul Higham Published
-
The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to California and The American Express where, 12 months ago, amateur Nick Dunlap made history with a one stroke victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much Tyrrell Hatton Won At The Dubai Desert Classic
Tyrrell Hatton saw off a bumper field by one stroke and claimed over $1.5 million at the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated