Jinichiro Kozuma Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese LIV Golfer

Learn more about the life and career of Japanese LIV Golf League pro, Jinichiro Kozuma via the following facts...

Jinichiro Kozuma takes a shot during LIV Golf Greenbrier
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Jinichiro Kozuma is a Japanese pro with multiple victories in his homeland since turning pro. Find out more about his life and journey through golf via these facts.

JINICHIRO KOZUMA FACTS

1. Jinichiro Kozuma was born in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan on July 7, 1994.

2. His sister Kotono is also a professional golfer on the LPGA of Japan. Kozuma calls her the greatest influence on his career.

3. As a child, Kozuma idolized Tiger Woods.

4. Kozuma turned pro in 2012, at the age of 18.

5. After turning pro, he played on the Japan Golf Tour and the Japan Challenge Tour.

6. His first pro victory arrived at the 2016 Elite Grips Challenge - a two-round event on the Japan Challenge Tour - by a stroke. As a result, he and sister Kotono became the second-ever pair of siblings to claim respective wins in Japanese pro golf.

7. Kozuma has made a hole-in-one twice throughout his career.

8. He has five professional wins in total - three of which have come on the Japan Golf Tour.

9. Kozuma played in the first three LIV Golf Invitational events in 2022 and managed a best result of sixth in Portland. His other two appearances saw him end 16th (London) and 28th (Bedminster).

LIV Golf Promotions winners

Kozuma (left), Kalle Samooja and Kieran Vincent after LIV Golf Promotions 2023

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

10. After a year on the Asian Tour, Kozuma earned a full-time spot in the LIV Golf League by coming through a three-for-two playoff at the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event.

11. Kozuma plays for Iron Heads GC in the LIV Golf League, the team he signed for after earning promotion.

12. In his debut campaign, 2024, Kozuma narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 45th in the season-long race. His best finish was T9th at LIV Golf Adelaide.

JINICHIRO KOZUMA BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BornJuly 7, 1994 - Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan
Height5ft 5in (1.65m)
Turned Pro2012
Former ToursJapan Challenge Tour, Japan Golf Tour
Current ToursLIV Golf League, Asian Tour
Pro Wins5
Highest OWGR94th

JINICHIRO KOZUMA PRO WINS

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TourEventWinning Score
Japan Challenge Tour2016 Elite Grips Challenge-13 (one stroke)
Japan Golf Tour2020 Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters-8 (one stroke)
Other2021 Kyusyu Open-9 (two strokes)
Japan Golf Tour2022 Token Homemate Cup-14 (playoff)
Japan Golf Tour2024 Sansan KBC Augusta-19 (playoff)
