Jinichiro Kozuma Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese LIV Golfer
Learn more about the life and career of Japanese LIV Golf League pro, Jinichiro Kozuma via the following facts...
Jinichiro Kozuma is a Japanese pro with multiple victories in his homeland since turning pro. Find out more about his life and journey through golf via these facts.
JINICHIRO KOZUMA FACTS
1. Jinichiro Kozuma was born in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan on July 7, 1994.
2. His sister Kotono is also a professional golfer on the LPGA of Japan. Kozuma calls her the greatest influence on his career.
3. As a child, Kozuma idolized Tiger Woods.
4. Kozuma turned pro in 2012, at the age of 18.
5. After turning pro, he played on the Japan Golf Tour and the Japan Challenge Tour.
6. His first pro victory arrived at the 2016 Elite Grips Challenge - a two-round event on the Japan Challenge Tour - by a stroke. As a result, he and sister Kotono became the second-ever pair of siblings to claim respective wins in Japanese pro golf.
7. Kozuma has made a hole-in-one twice throughout his career.
8. He has five professional wins in total - three of which have come on the Japan Golf Tour.
9. Kozuma played in the first three LIV Golf Invitational events in 2022 and managed a best result of sixth in Portland. His other two appearances saw him end 16th (London) and 28th (Bedminster).
10. After a year on the Asian Tour, Kozuma earned a full-time spot in the LIV Golf League by coming through a three-for-two playoff at the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event.
11. Kozuma plays for Iron Heads GC in the LIV Golf League, the team he signed for after earning promotion.
12. In his debut campaign, 2024, Kozuma narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 45th in the season-long race. His best finish was T9th at LIV Golf Adelaide.
JINICHIRO KOZUMA BIO
|Born
|July 7, 1994 - Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan
|Height
|5ft 5in (1.65m)
|Turned Pro
|2012
|Former Tours
|Japan Challenge Tour, Japan Golf Tour
|Current Tours
|LIV Golf League, Asian Tour
|Pro Wins
|5
|Highest OWGR
|94th
JINICHIRO KOZUMA PRO WINS
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Japan Challenge Tour
|2016 Elite Grips Challenge
|-13 (one stroke)
|Japan Golf Tour
|2020 Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters
|-8 (one stroke)
|Other
|2021 Kyusyu Open
|-9 (two strokes)
|Japan Golf Tour
|2022 Token Homemate Cup
|-14 (playoff)
|Japan Golf Tour
|2024 Sansan KBC Augusta
|-19 (playoff)
