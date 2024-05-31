How Many Players Make The Cut At The Women's US Open?
How many players make the cut at the second women's Major of the season?
Following an opening round score of 10-over-par, World No.1 Nelly Korda will be looking anxiously at the cutline during her second round of the Women’s US Open at Lancaster Country Club.
156 of the best female golfers in the world make up the field in Pennsylvania, where the club hosts the championship for the second time.
The golf course last hosted in 2015 – its first ever Major, which saw In Gee Chun take home the Harton S. Semple Trophy in front of a record 135,000 thousand fans.
US Women's Open Cut Rule:
The cut rule during the US Women's Open is standard for Major championships, with the 156-strong field being reduced to low 60 scores and ties after 36 holes. This means more than half the field won’t be around for the weekend at Lancaster, potentially including Korda.
The remaining top 60 players and ties will play the final two rounds across Saturday and Sunday to determine the winner of the third Women's Major of the year.
Another star who is at risk of missing the weekend is Lexi Thompson, who announced this week she will be retiring from professional golf at the end of the season aged just 29 years-old. It could be the final attempt for Lexi to win her first US Open title to add to her sole Major victory at the 2014 Chevron Championship and 11 LPGA Tour wins.
Ahead of Friday's play, the cutline currently sits at +4, but this is likely to slide further over par given the stern test posed to players in Pennsylvania with just four players carding under-par rounds on Thursday.
Yuka Saso led overnight heading into day two, carding a -2 round of 68 as she looks to add to her victory at this very tournament in 2021 which remains her sole Major victory of her career so far.
