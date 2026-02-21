Marco Penge Details Biggest Changes In DP World Tour To PGA Tour Switch

Marco Penge's whirlwind start to life in America continued after a second-round 64 at Riviera took him to the top of the leaderboard in the second Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.

The Englishman, who missed the cut at his first two tournaments of the season, appears to have found his A-game at the Genesis Invitational after enduring a tough start to the year both on and off the course.

The 27-year-old secured dual DP World and PGA Tour membership last year, after which he decided to up sticks and make Florida his base.

Despite being the dream move and getting to compete against players he has idolized, the 4,500-mile relocation has presented a few challenges for his family.

"It's been quite tough, to be fair, the last four weeks for me and my family," admitted Penge.

"She's been in the US on her own, heavily pregnant, looking after a one-and-a-half year old at the same time with no family or friends around.

"It's been like a bit of a gamble of me just kind of going to compete and leaving her on her own.

"But she's so supportive and I'm so lucky to have her, and we're both really excited to have another child in a week's time."

Few would have predicted Penge to rediscover his form quite so quickly after two missed cuts and a T64 finish at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, especially when it was revealed that he had been struggling with a virus and a slight neck injury at the start of the year.

However, with rounds of 66 and 64 at Riviera, Penge now finds himself in a tie for the lead at the halfway stage and in contention for a first PGA Tour title.

Penge says he has been getting used to hitting more full wedge shots in America (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked what had worked so well after the first 36 holes, Penge said his driving had been the best part of his game so far, as well as his putting.

"I had a chat with my putting coach, Phil Kenyon. He come up to me on Wednesday and kind of gave me a bit of a pep talk," said Penge.

"I've been in my own way on the greens, so he kind of put his arm around me and told me what I need to focus on."

Forgetting the "technical stuff" has definitely paid off so far, and Penge is starting to feel more accustomed to the different conditions in America.

Penge signed with PXG ahead of the 2026 season, and there have been plenty of positive signs too that he's becoming more comfortable with his new equipment.

"The greens have been really firm when we played in Phoenix, which we don't see that in Europe," he explained.

"I know we've had a lot of rain the last couple of days so the greens are really soft here, something that I feel a lot more comfortable with.

"But I think just I need to adapt my game a little bit for here. Hitting full wedge shots is pretty key whereas in Europe taking the spin off is really key.

"It's kind of one end of the spectrum to the other."

Penge signed with PXG ahead of the 2026 season (Image credit: PXG)

Penge also opened up on what it had been like getting to play on the PGA Tour, which had always been an ambition of his from a young age.

"Going for lunch on Tuesday and standing in the queue behind Tiger Woods is pretty cool," he said.

"Just being in the presence of players that I have so much respect for, players that I've watched growing up, players I idolize, I sometimes think like this can't be real, me being in the same locker room and having lunch with these greats."

Despite admitting to being star-struck, Penge believes he has the potential to do something special of his own on the PGA Tour.

"I feel like I proved myself a little bit before I stepped foot over here, but I still need to prove to myself that I'm good enough to play against these guys week in and week out.

"I don't doubt that I am, but I feel there's parts of my game that need to be way better.

I'm looking forward to the process of that. And regardless of how this year goes, this is a year that I'll never forget and can always say that I played on the PGA Tour."

The three-time DP World Tour winner, added: "I think it's tough for a European to come over here and doing things that Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood and players like that have done, but it's definitely possible from what I've seen."