10 Things You Didn't Know About Angel Yin
We get to know Angel Yin a little better with these 10 facts on her.
1. Yin was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and attended Arcadia High School.
2. Yin started playing golf at the age of six and had a lot of success quickly. She won the 7–8 year old Junior World Golf Championships, won the California State Women’s Amateur as a 12 year old and again as a 14 year old.
3. She was the youngest player in the field at the 2012 US Women's Open. She competed as a thirteen year old and shot 78-87 to miss the cut.
4. Yin was born on October 3, 1998
5. Yin first made a name for herself in the 2017 Solheim Cup as a captain’s pick by Juli Inkster. She scored 1.5 points in three matches for the victorious USA side. Yin was also a member of the 2019 Solheim Cup but the US lost 14.5-13.5 at Gleneagles. She did win two points from three matches though.
6. Her only professional win to date came at the 2017 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic. Yin defeated I.K. Kim on the second extra hole of a playoff at Emirates Golf Club.
7. She has come second in two different Major Championships. At the 2019 US Women's Open she shot a final round to shoot up the leaderboard, and she also lost in a playoff at the 2023 Chevron Championship. Lilia Vu birdied the first extra hole.
8. Yin is five feet, nine inches tall.
9. Her mother, Michelle Liu, caddied for Yin when she was still an amateur
10. According to her LPGA Tour bio, her hobbies include reading, traveling, adventuring, eating and interestingly, hibernating...
