Higher, Longer, Straighter: Ping Unveils G Le4 Family

Ping has officially launched its highly anticipated G Le4 family, the fourth generation of a line that first debuted in 2017. Building on the success of the G Le3, this new range advances performance-engineered technology to solidify its position as a premier contender for the best women's golf clubs on the market.

It’s not just a colour refresh, a lilac and milky midnight finish with gold accents on the woods and irons, it’s about lighter overall builds across the head, shaft, and grip. These enhancements are designed to make the clubs easier to swing with unmatched forgiveness, while helping achieve reliable distance gaps throughout the bag.

Ping’s engineers made proper set gapping a top priority to help ensure women get the best results from their set. To make that process easier, the company's fitting science group have developed the WebFit Ladies app, an easy-to-use and educational fitting tool that makes club and set make-up recommendations based on a series of questions about your game and preferences.

G Le4 Driver

The standout here is the introduction of the Carbonfly Wrap crown, a first for Ping’s women’s drivers. By using this lightweight crown to save weight, Ping has positioned the CG lower and deeper, which helps generate faster ball speed and more distance, especially for those women with swing speeds of 80mph or less.

It’s their most forgiving driver to date. By using a heavier back weight positioned heel-side, they’ve achieved a 15% higher MOI than the previous G Le3 driver. Combined with the 460cc titanium body and crown turbulators, it’s designed to be aerodynamically efficient and easy to square up at impact for higher, longer, and straighter results off the tee.

G Le4 Fairway Woods

In these multi-material woods, four lofts are optimised to target swing speeds to maximise distance through more ball speed and lower spin. These also benefit from the Carbonfly Wrap crown and a maraging-steel facewrap that optimises flexing.

Ping has added more loft to the 5, 7, and 9 woods compared to the G Le3 fairway wood to ensure higher-launching, longer-flying shots. There is a three-dot alignment aid on the crown to make your set-up easy and get shots started on line.

G Le4 Irons

For the irons, Ping has focused on a perimeter-weighted design for maximum forgiveness. They feature a thinner face and a multi-material PurFlex cavity badge, which promotes consistent face flexing with a soft feel and sound, all wrapped in a Hydropearl Chrome 2.0 finish for a sleek, premium look.

The bunker-friendly 56° sand wedge relies on the proven design of the iconic Ping EYE2, with a wider sole and slimmer hosel specifically engineered to take the fear out of one of the most intimidating shots in golf.

G Le4 Hybrids

The G Le4 hybrids have a shorter hosel and deeper front-to-back shape for easy swinging and easy launching. Finding your ideal set makeup is now much simpler through stronger lofts, which allow for a more effective transition into the iron set and improved gapping. Ping has even added an 8-hybrid to help with that transition.

Like the fairway woods, these hybrids rely on a distance-delivering maraging-steel face that flexes faster to ensure you can hit and hold greens. They also feature a dual-roll face profile optimised for target swing speeds, providing consistent spin even if you strike the ball a little higher on the face.

G Le4 Putters

To complete the G Le4 range, there are three distinct, high-MOI putter models designed to fit every golfer’s eye and stroke type (straight, slight arc, or strong arc). Each model is engineered with a new one-piece PEBAX elastomer insert, which delivers a slightly softer feel with the distance control needed to sink more putts. They are paired with a PP58 Tour M Lilac grip for a premium feel that matches the rest of the set.

Anser 2D: A slightly deeper, perimeter-weighted blade that offers the forgiveness of a mid-mallet. It’s perfect if you have a slight arc in your stroke and want a clean, confident look at address.

Louise: Named in honour of Ping co-founder Louise Solheim, this mid-mallet is specifically designed for those with a strong arc stroke type. It uses a flared hosel to help you square the face more naturally.

Oslo: A high-MOI mallet designed for a straight stroke. It features a ball-width back cavity and a long alignment line to simplify aiming and inspire confidence on the green.

Specs and Price

Driver - Loft: 11.5⁰ (adjustable +- 1.5⁰), Stock grip: Golf Pride Soft Tack Lilac Grip (Aqua -1/64", Red -1/32", Blue -1/16", White-Std.) Shaft options: Ping ALTA LE (Lite, 47g and Ultra Lite, 42g, flexes.) Price: £550

Fairway Woods - Lofts: 3W (18⁰), 5W (23⁰), 7W (28⁰), 9W (33⁰), Stock grip: Golf Pride Soft Tack Lilac Grip (Aqua -1/64", Red -1/32", Blue -1/16", White-Std.) Shaft options: Ping ALTA LE (Lite, 50g and Ultra Lite, 42g, flexes.) Price: £315 each

Irons - Available 6-9, PW, UW, SW, in 10 color codes (lie angle). Black color code is standard. Stock grip: Golf Pride Soft Tack Lilac Grip (Aqua -1/64", Red -1/32", Blue -1/16", White – Std.) Shaft options: Ping ALTA LE (Lite, 50g and Ultra Lite, 44g flexes.) Price: £170 each

Hybrids - Lofts: 5H (22⁰), 6H (26.5⁰), 7H (31⁰), 8H (36⁰), Stock grip: Golf Pride Soft Tack Lilac Grip (Aqua -1/64", Red -1/32", Blue -1/16", White - Std.) Shaft options: PING ALTA LE (Lite, 56g and Ultra Lite, 49g flexes.) Price: £270 each when purchased individually; £170 each when purchased as iron/hybrid combo set of four or more G LE 4 irons

Putters - Anser 2D, Blade, Std. length 33", Price £250. Louise, Mid Mallet, Std. length 33", Price £325. Oslo, Mallet, Std. length 33", Price £325