Has Odyssey Fixed The #1 Zero Torque Putter Problem With The New S2S Tri-Hot Range?

Odyssey is renowned for making some of the most innovative putters in the game. The iconic 2-ball mallet, the White Hot insert and the popular #7 fang-shaped putter are just a few examples from a long list that cements the brand's place in putting history.

Another one to add to the list is the new S2S Tri-hot putter line - a sleek, reimagined take on the zero torque category compared to the brand's first generation Square 2 Square putter line.

The concept of the new Tri-hot range is simple: "We’ve moved Zero Torque Forward," Odyssey says. This isn't just a play on words or a marketing gimmick; it’s a solution for what is often perceived as the biggest complaint about this style of putter. Specifically, having to employ excessive shaft lean to make it functional.

The three models in the Odyssey S2S Tri-hot lineup (Image credit: Future)

Previously, many zero-torque putters required you to use a significant forward press grip, up to 3°, which, at surface level, doesn’t seem a lot, but proved to be uncomfortable for a lot of golfers who have previously used a traditional putter and grip. The S2S Tri-Hot fixes this almost completely due to the clever use of materials and their placement in the putter head.

The Odyssey R&D team has used an advanced multi-material mix of aluminum, steel, and over 140 grams of tungsten to place more than 80 percent of the putter's total weight below the topline at the front of the putter. This has allowed them to push the Center of Gravity (CG) further forward than ever before.

The Odyssey S2S Tri-hot #7 from address (Image credit: Future)

Due to the CG now being so far forward, these putters see the shaft running directly on the topline, far closer to the face than most putters on the zero torque market. This should attract those who have struggled to overlook the shaft lean found on other zero-torque putters.

The tech story doesn't stop at the body, though. The face has a new Ai-dual urethane insert, which is made from a soft outer layer and firm inner layer, both designed by A.I., to help deliver consistent ball speeds and a better roll, even when you miss the sweet spot.

Odyssey is claiming this brings back the signature White Hot feel found in the original design after realising the insert used in this year's S2S putters was firmer than anticipated.

Image 1 of 2 The Ai-Dual insert on the new S2S Tri-hot putters (Image credit: Future) The Ai-Dual insert on the new S2S Tri-hot putters (Image credit: Future)

Paired with that new insert is the new F.R.D. (Forward Roll Design) groove design. These are deep, aggressive grooves cut at a 19° slope to grab the ball at impact and get it rolling forward, faster, minimizing skid and promoting better distance control, regardless of strike location.

The grooves on the new Ai-dual insert are cut at 19° for improved contact and roll (Image credit: Future)

Odyssey also upgraded all the important components of these putters based on Tour and consumer feedback. The new Pistol Plus putter grip is a mid-sized grip with crisp edges, designed after surveying the most popular grips on worldwide Tours. It appears very similar to one Xander Schauffele uses, so we wouldn’t be surprised to hear he had a say in this particular feature.

It’s built to fit perfectly in your hands, offering full contact in the palms and fingers, providing a better feel and face control. This grip will now sit on a new Black SL 120 shaft - a heavier, stiffer model that's a perfect match for this heavier feeling, stable putter head.

Image 1 of 2 The grip and shaft on the Odyssey S2S Tri-hot putters (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Alongside the three standard models that will be available in lengths of 33”, 34” and 35”, there will be a Jailbird Cruiser option. Tipping its hat to the Tour trend, this model comes standard at 38” with a heavier head, a longer and heavier SL140 shaft, and a 17” grip.

The zero torque putter space has gained serious traction over the past year, appealing to players who want to minimize face rotation and simply use the feeling of just rocking their shoulders. Odyssey’s first Ai-One S2S line saw extreme success on all major professional tours, with players like Min Woo Lee quickly putting a custom Ai-One S2S Jailbird model into his bag.

Min Woo Lee using a Odyssey S2S Jailbird putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that Jailbird shape is hugely popular, the new S2S Tri-hot lineup will also feature two of Odyssey’s most popular head shapes - the #7 and the Rossie. Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, and Keegan Bradley all previously used the counter-balanced Odyssey Jailbird putters to win on the PGA Tour, and it became arguably the most sought-after head shape in golf. Now, Odyssey is blending that major-winning shape with its most revolutionary tech.

Pricing, Specs and Availability

Price: $549/£449 (Cruiser $599/£529)

Specs: Lengths available: 33", 34", 35" Cruiser - 38"

Availability: 07/11/2025