How The New XXIO 14 Range Will Power Up Your Swing Speed
Slower swing speed players that want a luxurious look to their bag in 2026 will certainly enjoy what the XXIO 14 family has to offer. Here’s what you need to know…
Golfers with typically slower swing speeds, be it senior players or women golfers, often struggle to get the appropriate launch and power from traditional golf clubs. This is where specialist brand XXIO comes in - it has been building clubs especially for force-limited golfers for a number of years now and the XXIO 14 family is the latest iteration of lightweight clubs that should maximise distance through the bag.
Designed with cutting-edge materials and incorporating never-seen-before innovations, XXIO 14 combines ultralightweight engineering with elegant precision to unlock effortless power and a confident, consistent ball-striking experience.
“XXIO 14 represents a true shift of where we are taking this brand,” says Chuck Thiry, XXIO Vice President. “We’ve moved beyond incremental improvements to deliver something completely new, making it easier than ever for women and seniors to swing faster, hit straighter, and enjoy the game even more.”
Headlining the range is the XXIO 14 driver, which features a newly-developed titanium alloy called VR-Titanium, which is stronger, thinner, and increases durability. XXIO 14 is the first product globally to use this material, resulting in maximizing ball speeds with minimal effort. Additionally, the driver along with every club in the XXIO 14 set is precision-weighted for seamless tempo and smooth energy transfer to the golf ball.
XXIO’s signature ActivWing technology has been refined for XXIO 14, thoughtfully positioned to guide the clubhead through the downswing in a more connected fashion. To help with off-center strikes, a new High-Grip Milled Pattern on the heel and toe helps keep distance and direction on track.
For the first time, XXIO brings adjustability to its men’s driver via the quick-tune hosel that preserves the ultralight feel while giving golfers control over loft by ±1.5 degrees.
The same Ultiflex technology found in the metalwoods features in the irons, working together with a new titanium face to create a lively, responsive feel at impact. By saving weight in the face and repositioning it lower, XXIO engineers made an iron that naturally wants to launch the ball higher, without asking golfers to swing harder.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Subtle changes throughout the head, including a thinner neck and high-density tungsten in the sole, help center the club’s energy for greater distance. A newly designed L-Groove sits lower in the face, unlocking even more flexibility. Combined with XXIO’s Rebound Frame effect, it delivers greater ball speed across the hitting area.
The XXIO 14 Ladies line carries all the same innovations as the men’s model but in a way that meets the needs and feel of women’s swings. For the long game, a welcoming, rounded head shape inspires confidence at address, while a draw-bias design helps counter common misses and keeps the ball flying on its intended line.
Additionally, from the long game to the scoring clubs, every detail is considered. Woods are optimized for smoother, slower swings, while the irons feature a thinner, lower face to help the ball launch higher. Even the acoustics have been tuned to women’s swing speeds, creating a higher, longer pitch at impact that reflects the lightweight performance and graceful tempo of the XXIO 14 Ladies experience.
Complementing the standard XXIO 14 line, XXIO 14+ is designed for golfers with swing speeds around 90-100 mph and is available exclusively through select fitters and dealers. Like the core XXIO 14 model, XXIO 14+ features the same technologies, but with a more traditional look and feel.
The woods feature a matte finish with darker faces for a premium aesthetic, while the Irons offer classic shaping with a V-Sole design and reduced offset for added workability. Offered only through custom fitting, XXIO 14+ ensures golfers get equipment tailored to their game.
Pricing & Availability
The XXIO 14 ranges are available now with the following RRPs:
Driver: $799.99/£749
Fairway: $449.99/£499
Hybrid: $349.99/£349
Single Irons: $239.99/£240 (graphite), £220 (steel)
5-Piece Set: $1,199.99/£1,199 (graphite), £999 steel, 7PC: $1,679.99 (graphite, mens only)
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.