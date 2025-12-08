How The New XXIO 14 Range Will Power Up Your Swing Speed

Golfers with typically slower swing speeds, be it senior players or women golfers, often struggle to get the appropriate launch and power from traditional golf clubs. This is where specialist brand XXIO comes in - it has been building clubs especially for force-limited golfers for a number of years now and the XXIO 14 family is the latest iteration of lightweight clubs that should maximise distance through the bag.

Designed with cutting-edge materials and incorporating never-seen-before innovations, XXIO 14 combines ultralightweight engineering with elegant precision to unlock effortless power and a confident, consistent ball-striking experience.

“XXIO 14 represents a true shift of where we are taking this brand,” says Chuck Thiry, XXIO Vice President. “We’ve moved beyond incremental improvements to deliver something completely new, making it easier than ever for women and seniors to swing faster, hit straighter, and enjoy the game even more.”

(Image credit: XXIO)

Headlining the range is the XXIO 14 driver, which features a newly-developed titanium alloy called VR-Titanium, which is stronger, thinner, and increases durability. XXIO 14 is the first product globally to use this material, resulting in maximizing ball speeds with minimal effort. Additionally, the driver along with every club in the XXIO 14 set is precision-weighted for seamless tempo and smooth energy transfer to the golf ball.

XXIO’s signature ActivWing technology has been refined for XXIO 14, thoughtfully positioned to guide the clubhead through the downswing in a more connected fashion. To help with off-center strikes, a new High-Grip Milled Pattern on the heel and toe helps keep distance and direction on track.

For the first time, XXIO brings adjustability to its men’s driver via the quick-tune hosel that preserves the ultralight feel while giving golfers control over loft by ±1.5 degrees.

(Image credit: XXIO)

The same Ultiflex technology found in the metalwoods features in the irons, working together with a new titanium face to create a lively, responsive feel at impact. By saving weight in the face and repositioning it lower, XXIO engineers made an iron that naturally wants to launch the ball higher, without asking golfers to swing harder.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subtle changes throughout the head, including a thinner neck and high-density tungsten in the sole, help center the club’s energy for greater distance. A newly designed L-Groove sits lower in the face, unlocking even more flexibility. Combined with XXIO’s Rebound Frame effect, it delivers greater ball speed across the hitting area.

(Image credit: XXIO)

The XXIO 14 Ladies line carries all the same innovations as the men’s model but in a way that meets the needs and feel of women’s swings. For the long game, a welcoming, rounded head shape inspires confidence at address, while a draw-bias design helps counter common misses and keeps the ball flying on its intended line.

Additionally, from the long game to the scoring clubs, every detail is considered. Woods are optimized for smoother, slower swings, while the irons feature a thinner, lower face to help the ball launch higher. Even the acoustics have been tuned to women’s swing speeds, creating a higher, longer pitch at impact that reflects the lightweight performance and graceful tempo of the XXIO 14 Ladies experience.

(Image credit: XXIO)

Complementing the standard XXIO 14 line, XXIO 14+ is designed for golfers with swing speeds around 90-100 mph and is available exclusively through select fitters and dealers. Like the core XXIO 14 model, XXIO 14+ features the same technologies, but with a more traditional look and feel.

The woods feature a matte finish with darker faces for a premium aesthetic, while the Irons offer classic shaping with a V-Sole design and reduced offset for added workability. Offered only through custom fitting, XXIO 14+ ensures golfers get equipment tailored to their game.

Pricing & Availability

The XXIO 14 ranges are available now with the following RRPs:

Driver: $799.99/£749

Fairway: $449.99/£499

Hybrid: $349.99/£349

Single Irons: $239.99/£240 (graphite), £220 (steel)

5-Piece Set: $1,199.99/£1,199 (graphite), £999 steel, 7PC: $1,679.99 (graphite, mens only)