Rickie Fowler Secures Hat-trick For The Putter Everyone's Talking About
The Rocket Mortgage Classic winner made it three consecutive wins for this easy-to-align mallet putter
After a four-year drought, Rickie Fowler is finally back in the winner’s circle, much to the delight of his huge fan base. The popular American came close to ending his baron spell at last month’s US Open, only to wilt on the final day and finish in a tie for fifth. At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, however, Fowler was not to be denied a first win since 2019, putting on an exhibition with his flat stick.
After claiming an emotional victory, Fowler admitted it has “been a long road”. Had it not been for a red hot putter, it could have been even longer. So far as golf equipment is concerned, Odyssey’s Versa Jailbird putter has dominated the headlines recently.
Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley both lifted titles with it at the US Open and Travelers Championship, respectively. And Fowler’s playoff win over Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa made it a third consecutive win for the attractive mallet.
3 tournaments in a row. 3 different winners. 1 putter. The Versa Jailbird #1PutterOnTour pic.twitter.com/oPfnHncc9QJuly 2, 2023
A closer look at the 34-year-old’s putting stats from Detroit make for impressive reading. Averaging 1.6 putts per Green In Regulation (GIR), Fowler ranked fourth in the field, and an overall Strokes Gained figure of 4.528 put him 12th. No one had more birdies (28), and his 27.86 putts per round ranked 16th. Understandably, his putter has attracted a lot of attention off the back of his recent displays on the greens.
Following his historic round of 62 at last month’s US Open, Fowler revealed that he had changed the length of his putter by an eighth of an inch, whilst also altering his grip pressure.
The six-time PGA Tour winner added a counterbalanced Odyssey Versa Jailbird mallet putter to his bag at the start of the year. Equipment fanatics will have noticed plenty of lead tape added for weight, plus he’s had a lengthy grip installed. But the high-contrast Versa alignment system is the same as what any golfer can buy off the shelf, with the contrasting block colors helping to show face angle and path.
“I was very shocked, because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that,” Fowler explained at the start of the year. “It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”
After admitting to not putting “how I’m used to” over the last few years, it now appears he has his confidence back. Plenty of other Tour players may soon see their confidence on the greens return, too, this season.
A Keegan Bradley W would make it back-to-back 🏆 for @odysseygolf Versa Jailbird.Joe Toulon told me 100+ Jailbird requests were made across all tours after Wyndham Clark’s win — the most they’ve seen in one week for a model since Rocco Mediate’s ‘08 US Open run with Sabertooth.June 25, 2023
According to Golf.com's Jonathan Wall, Joe Toulon (PGA Tour Rep for Odyssey/Callaway Golf) said over a hundred Jailbird requests were made across all tours after Wyndham Clark’s US Open win, the most the brand had seen in one week for a model since Rocco Mediate’s ‘08 US Open run with Sabertooth.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
