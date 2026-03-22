Hainan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Following a break for The Players Championship on the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour has returned to action this week with the Hainan Classic at Mission Hills Resort Haikou.

Marco Penge won this tournament last year for the first of three season victories, but a new champion will be crowned in 2026 with the Englishman having crossed over to the US circuit at the end of last term.

Whoever succeeds Penge as the winner in Hainan will pick up the same prize money as last year's inaugural running, with an identical total of $2.55 million on the line.

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The man who takes home the title is set to scoop around $433,000 before various factors reduce how much pros really earn.

Anyone who finishes the week inside the top five has a chance of earning a six-figure sum, while simply making the cut has banked each pro in excess of $5,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition, there is a grand total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points which are set to be shared out later on, with victory also setting the player up in terms of the Asian Swing standings where a $200,000 bonus is waiting for its champion.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Hainan Classic based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

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Hainan Classic Prize Money Breakdown