Hainan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The opening event of the DP World Tour's Asian Swing has been taking place on Hainan Island, where an identical payout to 12 months ago is on offer...
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Following a break for The Players Championship on the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour has returned to action this week with the Hainan Classic at Mission Hills Resort Haikou.
Marco Penge won this tournament last year for the first of three season victories, but a new champion will be crowned in 2026 with the Englishman having crossed over to the US circuit at the end of last term.
Whoever succeeds Penge as the winner in Hainan will pick up the same prize money as last year's inaugural running, with an identical total of $2.55 million on the line.Article continues below
The man who takes home the title is set to scoop around $433,000 before various factors reduce how much pros really earn.
Anyone who finishes the week inside the top five has a chance of earning a six-figure sum, while simply making the cut has banked each pro in excess of $5,000.
In addition, there is a grand total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points which are set to be shared out later on, with victory also setting the player up in terms of the Asian Swing standings where a $200,000 bonus is waiting for its champion.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Hainan Classic based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
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Hainan Classic Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$433,500
2nd
$280,500
3rd
$160,650
4th
$127,500
5th
$108,120
6th
$89,250
7th
$76,500
8th
$63,750
9th
$57,120
10th
$51,000
11th
$46,920
12th
$43,860
13th
$41,055
14th
$39,015
15th
$37,485
16th
$35,955
17th
$34,425
18th
$32,895
19th
$31,620
20th
$30,600
21st
$29,580
22nd
$28,815
23rd
$28,050
24th
$27,285
25th
$26,520
26th
$25,755
27th
$24,990
28th
$24,225
29th
$23,460
30th
$22,695
31st
$21,930
32nd
$21,165
33rd
$20,400
34th
$19,635
35th
$18,870
36th
$18,105
37th
$17,595
38th
$17,085
39th
$16,575
40th
$16,065
41st
$15,555
42nd
$15,045
43rd
$14,535
44th
$14,025
45th
$13,515
46th
$13,005
47th
$12,495
48th
$11,985
49th
$11,475
50th
$10,965
51st
$10,455
52nd
$9,945
53rd
$9,435
54th
$8,925
55th
$8,670
56th
$8,415
57th
$8,160
58th
$7,905
59th
$7,650
60th
$7,395
61st
$7,140
62nd
$6,885
63rd
$6,630
64th
$6,375
65th
$6,120
66th
$5,865
67th
$5,610
68th
$5,355
69th
$5,100
70th
$4,845
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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