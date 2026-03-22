Hainan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The opening event of the DP World Tour's Asian Swing has been taking place on Hainan Island, where an identical payout to 12 months ago is on offer...

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Marco Penge holds up the Hainan Classic trophy after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a break for The Players Championship on the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour has returned to action this week with the Hainan Classic at Mission Hills Resort Haikou.

Whoever succeeds Penge as the winner in Hainan will pick up the same prize money as last year's inaugural running, with an identical total of $2.55 million on the line.

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The man who takes home the title is set to scoop around $433,000 before various factors reduce how much pros really earn.

Anyone who finishes the week inside the top five has a chance of earning a six-figure sum, while simply making the cut has banked each pro in excess of $5,000.

Marco Penge in the finish position after hitting an iron off the tee on the par-4 17th at the 2025 Hainan Classic, a tournament Penge would go on to win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition, there is a grand total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points which are set to be shared out later on, with victory also setting the player up in terms of the Asian Swing standings where a $200,000 bonus is waiting for its champion.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Hainan Classic based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Hainan Classic Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$433,500

2nd

$280,500

3rd

$160,650

4th

$127,500

5th

$108,120

6th

$89,250

7th

$76,500

8th

$63,750

9th

$57,120

10th

$51,000

11th

$46,920

12th

$43,860

13th

$41,055

14th

$39,015

15th

$37,485

16th

$35,955

17th

$34,425

18th

$32,895

19th

$31,620

20th

$30,600

21st

$29,580

22nd

$28,815

23rd

$28,050

24th

$27,285

25th

$26,520

26th

$25,755

27th

$24,990

28th

$24,225

29th

$23,460

30th

$22,695

31st

$21,930

32nd

$21,165

33rd

$20,400

34th

$19,635

35th

$18,870

36th

$18,105

37th

$17,595

38th

$17,085

39th

$16,575

40th

$16,065

41st

$15,555

42nd

$15,045

43rd

$14,535

44th

$14,025

45th

$13,515

46th

$13,005

47th

$12,495

48th

$11,985

49th

$11,475

50th

$10,965

51st

$10,455

52nd

$9,945

53rd

$9,435

54th

$8,925

55th

$8,670

56th

$8,415

57th

$8,160

58th

$7,905

59th

$7,650

60th

$7,395

61st

$7,140

62nd

$6,885

63rd

$6,630

64th

$6,375

65th

$6,120

66th

$5,865

67th

$5,610

68th

$5,355

69th

$5,100

70th

$4,845

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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