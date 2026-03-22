Remember The Pro Who Made A Hole-Out Eagle To Keep His Card? Five Months Later, He's A DP World Tour Winner

It has been said time and time again that golf is a funny old game, and Jordan Gumberg's Hainan Classic victory this week proved the classic saying to be true once more.

The American required a hole-out eagle on his 72nd hole of last year's Genesis Championship in South Korea to maintain his playing rights for the current season following a lengthy stretch of highly inconsistent play.

Around five months later, Gumberg posted 19-under for the week at Mission Hills Haikou to defeat playing partner Jorge Campillo by a stroke and lift the second DP World title of his career.

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Tied at the top with the Spaniard heading into the final day's play, Gumberg birdied the first to remain alongside Campillo before making bogey on the third hole to drop back.

Another gain at the sixth hauled Gumberg right alongside his experienced rival, just in time for Campillo to make a slip around the turn. The 39-year-old had edged ahead again at the eighth hole before consecutive bogeys at the ninth and 10th saw roles reversed.

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Gumberg made a two at the par-3 11th to stretch his advantage, only for Campillo to hit right back at the very next opportunity.

But, luckily for Gumberg, both men parred their way home to give the American a dream ending to a remarkable few months.

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Speaking afterwards, he said: “It feels unbelievable, this is a dream-come-true week. After the finish of last year, to be standing on the podium again and holding a trophy is unreal, it’s incredible.

“Two years ago I won my first event, I wasn’t actually a member of the Tour at that point, I was playing on sponsor invites, it was kind of a whirlwind of a change of schedule and being able to be a DP World Tour player.

“The first year was kind of me learning the ropes and learning the golf courses, and it took a while. There’s a big learning curve – I mean, these guys are good! Every player in this field is a hell of a player and can win."

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Just behind Gumberg and Campillo on the leaderboard was 17-year-old Chinese pro Yanhan Zhou, who was a bogey on the 72nd away from signing for a fourth consecutive 68.

Regardless, he ended the week on 15-under and in T3rd alongside England's Marcus Armitage and the UAE's Adrian Otaegui.

Thriston Lawrence, Euan Walker and Daniel Rodrigues finished T6th on 14-under while Yuto Katsuragawa, Andy Sullivan, Eddie Pepperell and Martin Couvra completed the top-10 (T9th) on 13-under.

The DP World Tour returns next week with the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf & Country Club.