Greg Norman Takes "Dead In The Water" Shot At Rory McIlroy

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman believes that the Saudi-backed series is an “important part” of golf’s future judging by his latest tweet.

The Australian tweeted to his 122k followers: “From dead in the water to an important part of the future of golf all in 8 months. #LIVGolf has only just begun.

“It’s time for the major forces in golf to make the good of the game we all love the priority. @LIVGolfInv will continue to do its part.”

The 'dead in the water' comment appeared to be a shot at Rory McIlroy after he said that in February following Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau both committing to the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman was asked following his final round at the Genesis Invitational if the threat of the break way series was finished, he said: "Yeah, yeah. Who's left? Who's left to go?

"I mean, there's no one. It's dead in the water in my opinion. I just can't any reason why anyone would go."

Things soon changed, with the aforementioned Johnson and DeChambeau both having their heads turned by the vast riches on offer, along with a raft of other high-profile names, and Norman has big plans for the future.

Following the season ending finale at Trump National Doral – which was won by the 4 Aces GC – thoughts now turn to the 2023 schedule, which should be made public by the end of November according to President Atul Khosla.

Major changes will begin from next year, with the LIV Golf Invitational Series becoming the LIV Golf League, while there will be an expanded 14-tournament schedule that will see the money on offer increase from $225m this year to a staggering $405m prize fund in 2023.

Norman will also want to focus on generating more substantial revenue, with a much-needed media deal the next move that will allow them to challenge the PGA Tour.

Internationally, LIV has been broadcast on over two dozen networks, yet across the pond, viewers could only stream the season ending event on YouTube, DAZN and the tour’s website.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding the series, there is no doubt LIV has come a long way in eight months, and Norman will be keen on maintaining momentum heading into year two.

Talk of new LIV recruits is an ongoing conundrum, with the rumour mill in a constant state of circulation about who may or may not join the breakaway series. With only a few weeks left until Norman locks up his 48 players for next year, the likes of Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are among the names linked.

The two-time major winner appears to be correct, LIV Golf has only just begun, like it or not.