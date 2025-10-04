'Like Any CEO, You Have To Learn By Your Successes Just As Much As By Your Failures' - Greg Norman Lifts Lid On LIV Golf Exit

In September of this year, Greg Norman officially ended his tenure in charge of LIV Golf, with the Australian replaced by Scott O'Neil.

Since then, Norman has been out of the public eye but, speaking to Australian Golf Digest, the 70-year-old has gone into more detail about his time with the LIV Golf League, describing his tenure as "mission accomplished".

Speaking to Brad Clifton, Norman stated: "I enjoyed my time at LIV but, I’ll be honest with you, it was hard. It was very draining on me. I was working 100-hour weeks."

Throughout his time in office, Norman regularly defended those that had joined the LIV circuit, as the two-time Major winner labeled the abuse of LIV players "disgusting" back in July 2024.

Reiterating that point, Norman explained in his most recent interview that "I’m not going to say all the abuse was anything (of consequence), but what hurt me the most was the lack of understanding of why people would judge me and give the abuse they did.

"That was the thing that bothered me the most, because I’m the type of guy who will happily sit down and talk about things. And if I’m wrong, I’ll admit I’m wrong. But don’t judge me. Don’t judge what LIV was truly all about."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Norman went on to add: "There were certain players that really came up to me and there were a few others that came up to me and just thanked me for what I did for them, for being the tip of the spear, for taking it all on.

"Phil (Mickelson) took (plenty of heat) too, but I took it on behalf of all the guys, so that to me was part of the job – I had to do it, right? And if you’re going to make meaningful change, running through a brick wall without getting bloody, that’s not going to happen.

"So, the guys did reach out to me – not all of them, no – but probably Phil was the one who really was very open about it and appreciative of what I did do. ‘Poults’ (Ian Poulter) was the same, along with ‘Westy’ (Lee Westwood)."

Westwood and Norman chat during LIV Golf Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of what Norman is up to now, the World Golf Hall of Famer is working alongside the Olympic Games' organizing committee for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Despite the new role, he did reiterate that, if he were asked to do it (LIV Golf) all again, he'd do it in a "heartbeat," adding "I’d do it a little differently."

"Like anything, you look back at losing a golf tournament and ask yourself 'why did you lose that golf tournament? Did I hit a bad 5-iron? Or did I not concentrate?' So, you sit back and you analyse it, and of course you would do that.

"Like any CEO, you have to learn by your successes just as much as by your failures. So, yes, absolutely I’d do it again."