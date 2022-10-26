How Can I Play Trump National Doral?
The host venue for the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship has a long history of hosting big tournaments, but can you play it?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There are no fewer than four championship courses at Trump National Doral in Florida – Blue Monster, Golden Palm, Red Tiger and Silver Fox.
However, the Blue Monster is its most iconic. Established in 1962, the Dick Wilson-designed course hosted the PGA Tour’s Doral Open from that year until 2006. It then hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship between 2007 and 2016 before the tournament moved to Mexico City.
Like other Donald Trump-owned courses, following the controversial figure's win in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump National Doral found itself without a top-level Tour. However, earlier in 2022, it was confirmed as the host for the 2022 LIV Golf season finale, the $50m Team Championship.
In 2014, the course was given a significant makeover courtesy of Gil Hanse, who re-sculpted every hole to offer a hugely challenging course with deep bunkers, long fairways, extensive rough, water and undulating greens. Meanwhile, arguably the best is saved for last, a par-4 with trees and bunkers on the right and a lake on the left. The water also stretches out in front of the green.
One of the most beautiful holes on the course is the 227-yard par-3 fourth that has water to the right on the way towards an elevated half-moon-shaped green. Another par three, the ninth, has water on both sides of the fairway which you can easily roll back into if your ball falls short of the green. Meanwhile, the 10th has the toughest tee shot of the course, with an intimidatingly large amount of water throughout the left hand side and bunkers to the right.
While the Blue Monster is undoubtedly the star of the show at the renowned golf resort, its three other championship courses have all hosted important events too. For example, the Golden Palm hosted the PGA Tour’s Qualifying tournament in 1999. Also, the Red Tiger was the venue for The Office Depot on the LPGA Tour in 2000.
Trump National Doral is open to the public and you can choose to play on any of the four championship courses with green fees ranging between $150 and approximately $500 with bookings available online.
There is also the option of staying at the Miami resort and hotel in Doral, with a Championship Golf Package with rates starting at $509 per night. The deal includes one round on either the Golden Palm, Red Tiger, or Silver Fox course. Alternatively, there is option of upgrading to the Blue Monster course. For anyone wishing to become a member, the initiation fee is reportedly $50,000.
When Did Trump Buy Trump National Doral
The Trump Organization purchased the Doral Resort & Spa in February 2012, after which it was renamed Trump National Doral. A $250-million renovation of the resort was started in 2013 and was completed three years later.
How Many Golf Courses Are At Doral?
There are four championship courses at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster, Golden Palm, Red Tiger and Silver Fox. The most renowned is Blue Monster, and has hosted many high-profile tournaments since it opened in 1962.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper Shoe
The Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper Shoe is designed for all seasons, so did it stand up to the test?
By Alison Root • Published
-
Ian Poulter Hits Out At Rory McIlroy's Ryder Cup 'Betrayal' Comments
Poulter has criticised the World No.1, who said European Ryder Cup players joining LIV Golf felt like a betrayal
By Mike Hall • Published