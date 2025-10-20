Scott O'Neil Claims LIV Golf Has Added 'Half A Billion' In Sponsorship Within Past Year

LIV Golf League CEO, Scott O'Neil has said that the PIF-backed circuit has brought in "half a billion" dollars worth of sponsorship over the past 10 months.

LIV has signed notable deals with the likes of HSBC and Salesforce since the turn of this year, adding on to its existing relationships with a plethora of Saudi Arabia-based companies with extremely deep pockets including Aramco, Riyadh Air and Maaden.

The 54-hole league has also agreed significant contracts with the likes of Fox Sports, New Era and Panini since starting up, consequently further establishing its roots among the world of men's professional golf.

Speaking at Salesforce's annual conference 'Dreamforce', O'Neil - who was officially appointed as CEO on January 15, 2025 - said he was really enjoying his tenure since taking over from Greg Norman at the start of the year.

The former CEO of Merlin Entertainments also went on to share the strides LIV has made financially over the months he has been at the helm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

O'Neil said: "We've had, in like 10 months, we've literally done half a billion in sponsorship like that (snaps fingers), like up from zero.

"And then - Salesforce is one of our great partners, of course - we've like completely reimagined the experience. Our player experience is extraordinary.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So a lot of positive things are happening but we're nowhere near where we'll be a year from now, two years from now, three years from now. That's what gets me... pops me out of bed in the morning."

O'Neil's positive report in terms of sponsorship agreements arrived days after accounts filed with Companies House showed LIV's UK arm had lost more than $1.1 billion since it was founded.

LIV Golf's UK portion of the business lost more than $461 million in 2024 alone, adding on to almost $396 million in 2023 and around $243 million in the 18 months until the end of 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same accounts, independent financial directors had concluded there was "a material uncertainty which might cast significant doubt over [LIV Golf Investments'] ability to continue" as a financially-stable company.

But, the Saudi PIF - which is believed to be worth around $925 billion in total - agreed to maintain its stance in covering all losses "during the applicable assessment period."

LIV Golf Investments Ltd has sold circa $4.89 billion in the form of ordinary and non-voting preference shares since starting up and had brought in a total of $102 million via other revenue streams since the start of 2023.

PIF chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Information on LIV's US business dealings is far more difficult to establish, although it is known that the Saudi PIF has continued to make considerable investments in terms of player contracts since its inception which suggests a similar story overall.

Nevertheless, the PIF-backed league remains steadfast in its beliefs and aims and is preparing for the 2026 campaign, which sees the team competition take in a more global schedule than previous years.

The 2026 LIV Golf League season begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 5, 2026.