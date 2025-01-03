January Transfer Window: Homa Joins Cobra Puma Golf and J Lindeberg Signings
A number of big deals have been announced to start 2025 including Max Homa's move to Cobra Puma Golf and Lululemon
The new year in golf always rings in new gear, with many of the world's best players switching into the latest models from their current manufacturers and some signing with new brands entirely.
We've seen players move into new clubs from Callaway's Elyte range and Cobra's DS-Adapt line that were launched recently as well as yet-to-be-released clubs spotted from TaylorMade and Ping.
In terms of transfers, the biggest deal announced so far is Max Homa switching his clubs, apparel and footwear, with the six-time PGA Tour winner leaving Titleist for Cobra and changing apparel and footwear from FootJoy to Puma shoes and Lululemon clothing.
Homa isn't the only PGA Tour player to have made a move in January, though, so take a look at all of the moves spotted so far:
Max Homa
Max Homa had been with Titleist since turning pro in 2014 but has switched things up for 2025. The US Ryder Cup star is now one of Cobra Golf's biggest stars alongside the likes of Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson.
He has the new DS-Adapt LS driver in the bag as well as Cobra fairways, irons and wedges. He is also wearing Puma footwear and becomes Lululemon's second PGA Tour ambassador after Min Woo Lee.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
While unconfirmed, another man that looks to have switched up manufacturers is Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
The World No.55 and three-time DP World Tour winner is wearing a PXG cap at The Sentry as well as PXG apparel. He has also been photographed using a driver and wedge from the brand, so we assume he has put PXG in play from driver down to his wedges. He is still using his Odyssey flat stick.
Bezuidenhout is still listed on the Callaway website and is not yet on the PXG site, while no announcement has been made yet either.
Akshay Bhatia
Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia has moved away from Greyson apparel and signed with Travis Mathew for 2025. Bhatia enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024 with his second win on the PGA Tour as well as two runner-up finishes.
He is also wearing Travis Mathew footwear.
Viktor Hovland
European Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland has extended his partnership with J Lindeberg by signing a three-year extension.
Hovland has been with the Scandinavian apparel giant since turning pro in 2019 and is the brand's biggest golf ambassador, along with the likes of Anna Nordqvist, Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Todd Clements and another new signing...
Matthieu Pavon
France's Matthieu Pavon has joined Viktor Hovland in the J Lindeberg stable.
Pavon previously wore Ping Apparel but has signed a multi-year deal with JL after winning his first PGA Tour title in 2024 and recording a 5th-place finish at the US Open.
Stay tuned to this page throughout January with further signings set to be announced ahead of the DP World Tour and LPGA Tour getting started later in the month.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
