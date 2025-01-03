January Transfer Window: Homa Joins Cobra Puma Golf and J Lindeberg Signings

The new year in golf always rings in new gear, with many of the world's best players switching into the latest models from their current manufacturers and some signing with new brands entirely.

We've seen players move into new clubs from Callaway's Elyte range and Cobra's DS-Adapt line that were launched recently as well as yet-to-be-released clubs spotted from TaylorMade and Ping.

In terms of transfers, the biggest deal announced so far is Max Homa switching his clubs, apparel and footwear, with the six-time PGA Tour winner leaving Titleist for Cobra and changing apparel and footwear from FootJoy to Puma shoes and Lululemon clothing.

Homa isn't the only PGA Tour player to have made a move in January, though, so take a look at all of the moves spotted so far:

Max Homa

Max Homa had been with Titleist since turning pro in 2014 but has switched things up for 2025. The US Ryder Cup star is now one of Cobra Golf's biggest stars alongside the likes of Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson.

He has the new DS-Adapt LS driver in the bag as well as Cobra fairways, irons and wedges. He is also wearing Puma footwear and becomes Lululemon's second PGA Tour ambassador after Min Woo Lee.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

While unconfirmed, another man that looks to have switched up manufacturers is Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

The World No.55 and three-time DP World Tour winner is wearing a PXG cap at The Sentry as well as PXG apparel. He has also been photographed using a driver and wedge from the brand, so we assume he has put PXG in play from driver down to his wedges. He is still using his Odyssey flat stick.

Bezuidenhout is still listed on the Callaway website and is not yet on the PXG site, while no announcement has been made yet either.

Akshay Bhatia

Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia has moved away from Greyson apparel and signed with Travis Mathew for 2025. Bhatia enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024 with his second win on the PGA Tour as well as two runner-up finishes.

He is also wearing Travis Mathew footwear.

Viktor Hovland

European Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland has extended his partnership with J Lindeberg by signing a three-year extension.

Hovland has been with the Scandinavian apparel giant since turning pro in 2019 and is the brand's biggest golf ambassador, along with the likes of Anna Nordqvist, Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Todd Clements and another new signing...

Matthieu Pavon

France's Matthieu Pavon has joined Viktor Hovland in the J Lindeberg stable.

Pavon previously wore Ping Apparel but has signed a multi-year deal with JL after winning his first PGA Tour title in 2024 and recording a 5th-place finish at the US Open.

Stay tuned to this page throughout January with further signings set to be announced ahead of the DP World Tour and LPGA Tour getting started later in the month.