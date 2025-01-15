LIV Golf Announces Greg Norman CEO Replacement

Greg Norman’s time as LIV Golf CEO has officially come to an end with the appointment of Scot O’Neil to the position.

The former CEO of Merlin Entertainments will take over from the Australian with immediate effect, and will “drive the strategic vision, business operations, and global growth for the league.”

O’Neil takes over from Norman with the fourth season of the big-money League less than a month away, and Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan believes he is the man to take the project forward. He said in a release: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we welcome Scott to the LIV Golf family, knowing he will capitalize on everything that has been accomplished over the past three years.

We’re excited to welcome Scott O’Neil as our new CEO! 👏With 25+ years leading iconic teams like the Knicks, 76ers, Rangers, and Eagles—and venues like MSG—Scott’s ready to take LIV Golf to the next level. Welcome to the team! 🙌#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/Ha94zwT2kkJanuary 15, 2025

“Scott has the passion, the tenacity, and the vision to continue leveraging LIV Golf’s position as a pre-eminent, global sports and entertainment company and to lead our amazing teams and players for years to come.”

Al-Rumayyan also paid tribute to the work of Norman, who will remain involved with LIV Golf despite stepping aside. He said: “When we launched LIV Golf, there was no one that made more sense to lead the organization other than Greg Norman. I thank him for everything he has done to establish, launch and grow our league. He has been instrumental to LIV’s success.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan praised the work of Greg Norman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norman’s successor brings a wealth of experience. As well as his spell at the head of Merlin Entertainments, he has also served in the same role for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). Overall, he has over 25 years of experience in managing global sports and entertainment brands, including the NBA giants the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, and the NHL’s New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

“The opportunity to lead a global sports league is a dream come true,” said O’Neil. “I am grateful and humbly thank the members of the LIV Golf Board of Directors and its Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan for believing in my strategic vision, growth plan, and passion for this league. LIV Golf is the world’s first global golf league and, with the best teams and players competing around the world, it represents sports entertainment at the highest level.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Norman’s departure from the position he has held since October 2021 is not a surprise. Last month, he confirmed he was being replaced as CEO. Meanwhile, the appointment of O’Neil was also expected, with reports back in November suggesting he would be the man to step into his shoes.

Norman also believes O’Neil is the right man for the job. He said: “First and foremost, congratulations to Scott. He is exactly the type of experienced professional who understands the unique and powerful combination of entertainment and sports that LIV Golf exemplifies. The league will be in very good hands with him at the helm.

“I started this journey more than 30 years ago, knowing in my heart and mind that the game of golf and its professional players were undervalued, delivering a product that felt stagnant. With LIV Golf, we changed the game forever.

"None of this would have been possible without the vision and leadership of LIV’s Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan. He always knew what was possible and he never wavered from his belief that golf and the business of golf could be more than it was in the past.”

He added: "I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished or more pleased with where the league stands today. I’m excited to pass the baton of day-to-day management and continue to help do what I can to grow LIV Golf. LONG LIV GOLF!”

The new LIV Golf season begins in Riyadh on 6 February.