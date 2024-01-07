20 Things You Didn't Know About Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia is a rising star on the PGA Tour and already has a victory under his belt before his 22nd birthday. But how much do you know about him? If the answer is 'not a lot' then don't fear - we've got you covered...

1. Bhatia was born on January 31, 2002 in Northridge, California.

2. He turned professional in 2019.

3. Bhatia was inspired to play golf by his older sister who began the sport herself at an early age.

4. His name is pronounced Ock-sheh buh-tee-uh.

5. As an amateur, Bhatia made his PGA Tour debut at the 2019 Valspar Championship on a sponsorship exemption but missed the cut.

6. His first PGA Tour event was at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, where he missed the cut.

7. Bhatia was runner-up at the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur.

Akshay Bhatia with the Barracuda Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. According to his PGA Tour bio, Bhatia loves Korean Barbecue food.

9. He won two silver medals at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics. They arrived in the boy's individual event and the mixed team competition, alongside Lucy Li.

10. Bhatia earned Special Temporary Member status on the PGA Tour after a runner-up finish at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

11. Bhatia lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

12. Bhatia represented the United States in the 2017 Junior Presidents Cup, in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup in 2018, and in the 2019 Walker Cup, helping all three sides to victory.

13. He has only competed in one Major championship so far - the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines - where he made the cut and finished in a tie for 57th.

Two greens, double the fun.@AkshayBhatia_1 and Nicolai Højgaard face off in a match on No. 5 @ZOZOCHAMP.The catch? They’re playing with their non-dominant hand 😆 pic.twitter.com/DK1Yivni1zOctober 18, 2023 See more

14. His first start on the Korn Ferry Tour resulted in a victory at the The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January 2022. However, he failed to earn a full PGA Tour card via the usual route after ending the season in 30th after not making a cut during the Finals.

15. In July 2023, he earned his first PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship by beating Patrick Rodgers in a playoff on the first extra hole. That gave him full PGA Tour status through 2025.

16. He plays golf left-handed. One of very few players on the PGA Tour to do so.

17. Bhatia uses a 44" broomstick-shaft Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K No. 7 putter.

18. Bhatia's girlfriend - who he met before the 2021 Valero Texas Open - is called Presleigh Schultz, and she has occasionally served as his caddie since.

19. His best OWGR Rank is 100th.

20. Bhatia is a Callaway staffer and uses their clubs right throughout the bag, except for his putter.