Rickie Fowler Switches Golf Ball After TaylorMade Deal Ends

January is often the time we see players make moves in the equipment sector, with some big names opting to change manufacturers for 2025.

Currently, we have seen Max Homa make the switch to Cobra clubs, Puma shoes and Lululemon apparel, and now, prior to his first start of the year, it has been reported by Golfweek that Rickie Fowler will no longer be using TaylorMade golf balls or gloves, with a text from Fowler also confirming that he has signed a deal with Ernst & Young, after previously working with Grant Thornton.

Signing a multi-year deal with TaylorMade to play their golf ball and wear their glove in 2019, it was reported that the deal ran out at the end of 2024, with Fowler, who is no longer listed on the TaylorMade website, now set to use a 2023 Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and Cobra golf glove for the time being.

The move signals an end to Fowler and TaylorMade's partnership, with the player having a big influence on TaylorMade's PIX design on its TP5 and TP5x golf balls.

Released in 2021, the PIX was a culmination of a year-long collaboration with Fowler, as the ball provided a ClearPath Alignment aid to help with aiming on the greens. Featuring 12 orange and black strategically placed triangle-shaped graphics, the six-time PGA Tour winner used it before switching back to the standard TP5x.

Using the 2023 Titleist Pro V1 and Cobra glove as an equipment free agent, it’s not the only change made by Fowler in recent times. At last year's Open Championship, the 36-year-old was seen using his trusty Odyssey Jailbird putter but, at the very next tournament, the Sanderson Farms Championship, he was seen using a L.A.B. Golf DF3 mallet putter.

Starting his 2025 at The American Express, Fowler will be hoping that the changes in equipment will improve his form, with the American yielding just one top 10 all season in 2024, with that coming at the ZOZO Championship.