Rickie Fowler Switches Golf Ball After TaylorMade Deal Ends
The American's golf ball and glove deal with TaylorMade has reportedly ended, with Fowler set to use a Titleist Pro V1 and Cobra golf glove for the time being
January is often the time we see players make moves in the equipment sector, with some big names opting to change manufacturers for 2025.
Currently, we have seen Max Homa make the switch to Cobra clubs, Puma shoes and Lululemon apparel, and now, prior to his first start of the year, it has been reported by Golfweek that Rickie Fowler will no longer be using TaylorMade golf balls or gloves, with a text from Fowler also confirming that he has signed a deal with Ernst & Young, after previously working with Grant Thornton.
Signing a multi-year deal with TaylorMade to play their golf ball and wear their glove in 2019, it was reported that the deal ran out at the end of 2024, with Fowler, who is no longer listed on the TaylorMade website, now set to use a 2023 Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and Cobra golf glove for the time being.
The move signals an end to Fowler and TaylorMade's partnership, with the player having a big influence on TaylorMade's PIX design on its TP5 and TP5x golf balls.
Released in 2021, the PIX was a culmination of a year-long collaboration with Fowler, as the ball provided a ClearPath Alignment aid to help with aiming on the greens. Featuring 12 orange and black strategically placed triangle-shaped graphics, the six-time PGA Tour winner used it before switching back to the standard TP5x.
Using the 2023 Titleist Pro V1 and Cobra glove as an equipment free agent, it’s not the only change made by Fowler in recent times. At last year's Open Championship, the 36-year-old was seen using his trusty Odyssey Jailbird putter but, at the very next tournament, the Sanderson Farms Championship, he was seen using a L.A.B. Golf DF3 mallet putter.
Starting his 2025 at The American Express, Fowler will be hoping that the changes in equipment will improve his form, with the American yielding just one top 10 all season in 2024, with that coming at the ZOZO Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
This 20-Year-Old LIV Star Admits He Hasn't 'Got As Much Publicity' As Other Golfing Prodigies... But He Might Just Be One Of The Game's Brightest Talents
Caleb Surratt embarks on his second year as a pro in 2025 after joining Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team while a sophomore in college this time last year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Multiple LIV Golf Teams Spotted With New Apparel Sponsors Weeks After Bryson DeChambeau's Reebok Deal
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII and Cameron Smith's Ripper GC are among the teams who appear to have switched apparel brands during the off-season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryan Bros Join Grant Horvat In Takomo Ownership Deals
The Bryan Bros have joined fellow content creator Grant Horvat in taking up an ownership deal with Finnish club manufacturer Takomo
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Faces Fresh Logo Challenge From Puma
The legal issues for Tiger Woods' new company Sun Day Red's logo keep coming as now sportswear giant Puma has launched a fresh challenge
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why The New TaylorMade Qi35 Range Might Be The Most Complete Family To Launch In 2025
Everything you need to know about the new TaylorMade Qi35 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids that are already turning heads for the right reasons...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
The Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter Hideki Matsuyama Used To Shoot A PGA Tour Scoring Record At The Sentry
The Japanese star carded a 35-under PGA Tour record at The Sentry, with one of the reasons being down to his prototype Scotty Cameron putter
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Grant Horvat Reveals Ownership In Takomo Golf
The social media star revealed that he had taken up ownership of the golf club brand, with Horvat set to use their irons and wedges
By Matt Cradock Published
-
January Transfer Window: Homa Joins Cobra Puma Golf and J Lindeberg Signings
A number of big deals have been announced to start 2025 including Max Homa's move to Cobra Puma Golf and Lululemon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Akshay Bhatia Announced As TravisMathew Ambassador
Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia has signed with apparel and footwear brand TravisMathew
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Max Homa Signs With Cobra Puma Golf
The six-time PGA Tour winner has changed his equipment, footwear and apparel to start the 2025 season
By Elliott Heath Published