Tiger Woods Announces Extension With Bridgestone Golf

January is the time where various Tour players tend to sign new equipment deals or renew current ones, and Tiger Woods is the latest big name to put pen to paper, with the 15-time Major winner announcing that he is staying put with golf ball sponsor, Bridgestone.

Having used their golf balls for 25 years, Woods revealed on Monday that he has signed a contract extension with the company, as the 49-year-old continues to use their Tour B X golf balls.

In a statement, Tiger explained that: “I have played a ball manufactured by Bridgestone since my memorable 2000 season. Since the beginning, Bridgestone has continued to innovate and lead the golf ball category in terms of technology, performance, and consistency. They are great at what they do, and I look forward to continuing to work with their R&D team to design industry leading golf balls.”

Despite being a Nike staffer for the majority of his career, wearing their clothing and playing their golf balls as Woods dominated in the 2000s, it was actually Bridgestone who produced the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball.

Using the Tour Accuracy during his memorable 2000 season that yielded three Majors, the ball had a three-piece construction with a rubber core and urethane cover, something that many of his opponents weren't using, opting instead for a liquid-filled core and wound construction.

Woods' golf ball during the 2000 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now using the Bridgestone Tour B X, Woods is amongst multiple players using the many Bridgestone models, as the likes of Matt Kuchar, Chris Gotterup and Woods' close friend, Fred Couples, also signed contract extensions recently.

Current Bridgestone staffers also include Jason Day, Takumi Kanaya and recent Major winner, Ayaka Furue, who also uses Bridgestone golf clubs.

