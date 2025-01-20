Tiger Woods Announces Extension With Bridgestone Golf
After 25 years with Bridgestone, the 15-time Major winner has announced a contract extension to continue using their Tour B X golf balls
January is the time where various Tour players tend to sign new equipment deals or renew current ones, and Tiger Woods is the latest big name to put pen to paper, with the 15-time Major winner announcing that he is staying put with golf ball sponsor, Bridgestone.
Having used their golf balls for 25 years, Woods revealed on Monday that he has signed a contract extension with the company, as the 49-year-old continues to use their Tour B X golf balls.
In a statement, Tiger explained that: “I have played a ball manufactured by Bridgestone since my memorable 2000 season. Since the beginning, Bridgestone has continued to innovate and lead the golf ball category in terms of technology, performance, and consistency. They are great at what they do, and I look forward to continuing to work with their R&D team to design industry leading golf balls.”
Despite being a Nike staffer for the majority of his career, wearing their clothing and playing their golf balls as Woods dominated in the 2000s, it was actually Bridgestone who produced the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball.
Using the Tour Accuracy during his memorable 2000 season that yielded three Majors, the ball had a three-piece construction with a rubber core and urethane cover, something that many of his opponents weren't using, opting instead for a liquid-filled core and wound construction.
Now using the Bridgestone Tour B X, Woods is amongst multiple players using the many Bridgestone models, as the likes of Matt Kuchar, Chris Gotterup and Woods' close friend, Fred Couples, also signed contract extensions recently.
Current Bridgestone staffers also include Jason Day, Takumi Kanaya and recent Major winner, Ayaka Furue, who also uses Bridgestone golf clubs.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
