Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Team Signs With Grant Horvat’s Apparel Company
Primo - partially owned by influencer, Grant Horvat - has been designated as the “official golf apparel sponsor” of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC
Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC has announced an apparel partnership with Primo - a brand co-owned by popular content creator and influencer, Grant Horvat.
The social media personality - who also has a stake in Takomo Golf - officially purchased part of Primo in March 2024, almost three years after the clothing brand first contacted him to enquire about a potential link.
A matter of months later, Horvat convinced the six-time Major winner to star alongside him in a YouTube challenge video. In addition to the five strokes given out by Mickelson, there was a side-bet.
If Lefty triumphed, Horvat would buy a year's supply of the pro's coffee brand for a fan. But if the amateur won, Mickelson would turn up to The Open Championship at Royal Troon in a pair of Primo golf joggers - the item which launched the Californian company into the public eye back in 2020. Horvat reigned supreme and Mickelson stayed true to his word.
Now, the 54-year-old's LIV Golf League team has designated Primo as its “official golf apparel sponsor” moving forward - a deal which will see Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and Andy Ogletree wear the brand's range during LIV Golf events and at any Major championship they appear in.
Proud to announce our new partnership with @primogolf_usa pic.twitter.com/FtE5bTcqCXJanuary 20, 2025
Speaking via a press release announcing the deal, Mickelson said: “I was challenged to wear the Primo joggers at the Open Championship after losing a match against Primo ambassador Grant Horvat. It turned out to be a game-changer.
"As I said, I wasn’t sure I could pull off wearing the cool, fashionable joggers but I have fallen in love with them and the rest of Primo’s outstanding product line. I’m excited the HyFlyers will be rocking them during our season."
Primo was co-founded by Matthew Gay, Jason Williamson, Jordan Williamson, and Kirk Williamson - cousins who grew up together in California.
Labelling the move as "a huge milestone for us," CEO Gay added: “Phil, like Primo, is incredibly passionate about the game of golf, has tremendous achievements in the game, and fits perfectly with our brand. Years of hard work have led us to this point, and we are excited to watch the team compete wearing Primo gear this season.”
Meanwhile, Peter Davis - general manager of HyFlyers GC - said: “We are excited to launch our partnership with Primo Golf Apparel. Primo is constantly innovating and creating high-quality products that golfers love. We look forward to helping them accelerate their growth and continuing to build their brand throughout the season.”
HyFlyers will debut the fresh apparel at the opening LIV Golf event of the 2025 season in Riyadh between February 6-8.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
