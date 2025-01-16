LIV Golf Confirms 'Multi-Year' Fox Sports TV Agreement

The LIV Golf League has announced a "multi-year" rights agreement with FOX Sports, which will show each of its 14 annual tournaments live on American television from the start of the 2025 campaign.

With live action previously only available via The CW Network or LIV Golf's app and YouTube channel, the new TV deal represents a significant breakthrough in the PIF-backed circuit's efforts in gaining higher viewership figures.

Starting with LIV Golf Riyadh next month, all three days of LIV's tournaments will air across FOX channels, with more than half of the league’s schedule available on FOX or FS1 and select rounds going live on FS2 or FOX Business Network. The FOX Sports app will also show live action.

The seismic deal was confirmed just a day after LIV Golf revealed Scott O'Neil as the circuit's new CEO, replacing Greg Norman.

Reacting to the news, O'Neil said: "We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world.

“LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation’s premier sports leagues and conferences.

"I want to thank the FOX Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced. LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights.”

Despite the fresh TV rights agreement, LIV confirmed its broadcasts will continue to be produced internally and feature the same look and feel as the previous season. In addition, the LIV Golf broadcast team is unchanged heading into 2025, with Arlo White heading up play-by-play duties alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz. Dom Boulet and Su-Ann Heng will also continue to provide coverage from out on the course.

Sharing his opinion on the deal, Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka called it "a huge win for LIV Golf."

Koepka said: "Having FOX Sports on board is a huge win for LIV Golf. They know how to bring sports to life, and I’m pumped to see how they showcase what makes our game so unique. It’s awesome to have a partner that shares our vision, and I think the fans are going to love what’s coming."

Meanwhile, 2024 LIV Golf individual champion, Jon Rahm labelled LIV's link-up with FOX "a huge step forward."

The Spaniard said: “This partnership is a huge step forward for LIV Golf and our fans as it will help bring our tournaments to a broader audience.

“FOX Sports has a reputation for delivering world-class sports coverage and I’m confident they will elevate the experience for everyone watching. I believe FOX Sports shares our commitment to pushing boundaries and innovating, and I can’t wait to see how this collaboration connects more fans to our sport.”

LIV Golf's 2025 season schedule begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between February 6-8.